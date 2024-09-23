HEFEI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The 2024 World Manufacturing Conference will take place from September 20 to 23, 2024, in Hefei, Anhui Province. A total of 31 well-known companies from 11 countries, including France, South Korea, Germany, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and Malaysia, will showcase the latest technologies and achievements in fields such as intelligent manufacturing, automotive components, high-end equipment, and precision devices at the event’s international exhibition area.

Alstom's straddle-type monorail model, courtesy of Alstom.

In the outdoor exhibition area, Alstom, a leading French company, will display a full-scale model of its straddle-type monorail. The vehicle, approximately 26 meters long and weighing around 30 tons, is part of the urban rail transit system. It can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour. It has a construction period half that of a metro system and costs only a third of a metro's total expense.

As a global leader in rail transport solutions, Alstom has achieved significant success in recent years in the Chinese market, particularly in Anhui Province. The company has established a joint venture with CRRC in Wuhu, focusing on the research, development, and production of rail transit vehicles. This partnership has not only brought advanced technology and management expertise to Wuhu but has also accelerated the development of the local rail transit industry.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Kurz Group will showcase a car interior design co-developed with Swarovski. This design integrates artificial crystal elements with sensor technology, presenting a new concept for intelligent and functional automotive interiors.

The automotive industry is Anhui’s top priority as it strives to build itself into a manufacturing powerhouse. Kurz Group has already established a production base in Hefei, marking its further expansion into the Chinese market. This facility provides Kurz with manufacturing and logistical advantages close to the Chinese market, offering robust local support for its automotive interior and packaging businesses.

South Korea’s XIRIUS will unveil the world’s first intelligent factory management system based on AI, AR, and XR technologies. This system will present new ideas and solutions for the smart transformation of the manufacturing sector. The conference will also feature a series of exhibitions showcasing Korean consumer products. More than 10 renowned Korean companies will participate in the event, and display items such as cosmetics, ginseng, beverages, food, and musical instruments like guitars.

The 2024 World Manufacturing Conference will be held in Hefei from September 20 to 23, with France serving as the guest country of honor. For the first time, over 50% of the distinguished guests are expected to be international representatives. During the event, several key activities will take place, including the 2024 The Belt and Road Global Chambers of Commerce and Associations Conference (GCCAC 2024), the Guest Country of Honor event, and a series of international friendship province/state/city activities.