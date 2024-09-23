MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 21 of the firm’s financial advisors have been recognized on Barron’s “Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors” ranking. Each year, Barron’s identifies the nation’s top 100 independent advisors based on various factors that contribute to success in the business. Advisors are ranked on the volume of client assets overseen by their teams, revenues generated for their firms, and the quality of their practices including a high level of ethical standards.
“Congratulations to the Ameriprise advisors named by Barron’s,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel. “It’s an honor to have witnessed the number of Ameriprise advisors on this list grow year after year and we celebrate their success. These advisors continuously raise the bar on the overall experience and value they bring to clients. We’re proud to partner with them and support their growth through innovative technology, impactful coaching programs and robust wealth management capabilities.”
Ameriprise advisors recognized on the Barron’s “2024 Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors” ranking:
The full ranking can be found here.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for 130 years 1. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.
1 Company founded June 29, 1894
Barron’s generates its rankings from a formulaic analysis of surveys answered by candidates regarding assets, revenue, and quality of practice, including an advisor’s regulatory and compliance record. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. This award for each applicable year is based on data from the previous two calendar years and is not indicative of this advisor’s/team’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking or its use. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP ® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP ® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.
Ameriprise Financial is not affiliated with any religion or faith-based financial advisor organization.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.
Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC
© 2024 Ameriprise Financial, LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923638858/en/
CONTACT: Stephanie Siegle, Media Relations
612.671.2593
Stephanie.Siegle@ampf.com
KEYWORD: MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CONSULTING BANKING
SOURCE: Ameriprise Financial
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/23/2024 09:57 AM/DISC: 09/23/2024 09:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923638858/en