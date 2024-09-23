NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital prices are the core driver of high and rising healthcare costs and significant savings could be realized if employers and other purchasers – including unions – could more easily identify hospital price inflation and act on that information to reduce their healthcare spend. To help purchasers access this information the 32BJ Labor Industry Cooperation Fund (LICF) which is dedicated to containing healthcare costs for members of 32BJ SEIU and employers in New York and surrounding areas, developed a Healthcare Savings Calculator and model contract template. The resources were released today at The Price of Power: Confronting the Hospital Affordability Crisis national conference hosted with the 32BJ Health Fund.

Healthcare Savings Calculator The calculator is designed to be used by any employer/purchaser regardless of analytical resources to gain an understanding of their own savings potential from lowering hospital prices. With only a few data points (e.g., number of employee subscribers and covered lives in a state), a purchaser can use the calculator to find out how much it could save on hospital spending by paying hospitals even a bit less than what they currently receive. For example, if an employer with 5,000 covered lives in New York spends $40 million on health benefits, this tool will show they could save $780,000 by paying just 5% less on hospital care.

Healthcare Administrator “Contract-first” Template 32BJ Health Fund has continued to challenge the status quo of the healthcare industry contracting process between purchasers and insurance carriers by negotiating with a “contract-first” strategy. This effort was undertaken to change the dynamic of the buying process and put the Health Fund more firmly in control of its data, provider contract terms, and choices for direct contracting, service carve-outs, and other innovations.

To participate in its most recent RFP for a third-party administrator vendor, the Health Fund required each bidder to redline the template contract, which obligated prospective partners to be transparent about any contractual restrictions that would reduce the applicability of promises made during the sales process. The resulting Healthcare Administrator Contract-first Template was also released today to enable other purchasers to use or reference to establish more fair and favorable terms with their carriers and third-party administrators.

“As a progressive and innovative purchaser, 32BJ Health Fund has sought to understand the cost drivers and change the way it buys healthcare using a contract-first strategy, with impressive results,” said Cora Opsahl, director, 32BJ Health Fund. “We have released this essential framework to the public so that other purchasers can work in partnership with us to advance our goal of providing high-quality affordable healthcare to plan participants.”

Coupled with the calculator, this resource is meant to reduce what is often an overwhelming process for many employers/purchasers.