3Si Unveils a Bold Rebranding: A New Era of Security Has Begun

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Today, at the ASIS Global Security Exchange ( GSX ) Conference, 3Si Security Systems, a global leader in innovative end-to-end security solutions, announced its rebranding, marking a pivotal moment in our company’s evolution.

The rebranding follows a series of strategic mergers with Wren Solutions, Edge360, and CovertTrack Group, which have fortified our technology portfolio and brought together strong industry and technology talent into a dynamic organization that is proud to call leading brands in the financial and retail industry and top law enforcement and government agencies our clients. This transformative move unifies our diverse portfolio and culture under one cohesive identity.

Redefined Actionable Intelligence

With a fresh new look and a revolutionary purpose and mission, we are positioned to better serve our clients, partners, law enforcement, and communities with our cutting-edge technologies and real-world experience to deliver redefined actionable intelligence via an integrated platform that significantly impacts the bottom line – and, more importantly, lives.

The Power of 3

At the core of the new 3Si is the Power of 3 — a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to deliver on the company’s promise of getting the Right Data to the Right People at the Right Time to contribute to a Safer World. The solutions encompass three product lines:

- Wren by 3Si is a comprehensive range of camera and video solutions designed to meet the needs of any environment, ensuring reliable video capture and collection. We offer custom design and project support, including rapid prototyping, location planning, and implementation.

- Covert by 3Si are custom covert GPS tracking devices that seamlessly integrate into business operations and public sector deployments without disruption. Advanced location and wireless technologies deliver precise tracking intelligence for real-time and investigative responses.

- Surveill by 3Si is a Video Management Platform that delivers high performance, scalability, and reliability for enterprise needs. Its containerized architecture with Docker and microservices ensures low latency, rapid deployment, and minimal overhead. Cloud-ready and horizontally scalable, it offers an open API, quick integrations, 2D/3D visualizations, intuitive control, and global update management with health monitoring.

"We are dedicated to supporting our 10,200 law enforcement partners and clients in a more impactful way under our new brand," said Matt Kushner, CEO of 3Si. "Our proactive approach provides real-time situational awareness to dispatchers, empowering officers to respond swiftly, safely, and with informed decisions to confirmed, felony-level crime events, and addresses evolving challenges. As new threats emerge, we will help our stakeholders stay ahead of the curve, ensuring the safety and security of those we serve."

As part of our rebranding, the 3Si team remains committed to our core values of collaboration, listening, and exceeding expectations. The transition to the new brand will occur through a phased strategy over the next 90 days, culminating in a unified web presence by early 2025. We will provide regular updates to our customers and partners throughout the transition. We invite you to explore our new brand identity at https://www.3si.com/newera.

About 3Si

At 3Si, we deliver comprehensive security solutions that leverage real-time data to protect assets and people across various industries. Our innovative approach integrates advanced video management systems (VMS), GPS tracking, and custom-built video and camera hardware to ensure swift, effective responses for law enforcement and communities alike.