About Wet AMD

Wet AMD is a highly prevalent disease with estimated incidence rate of 200,000 new patients per year in the United States. It is estimated that the total prevalence of wet AMD in certain major markets, including the United States and the European Union (major markets), and Japan, will be greater than 4 million individuals in the next five years. Wet AMD is a type of macular degeneration where abnormal blood vessels (macular neovascularization or MNV) grow into the macula, the central area of the retina. As a consequence, MNV causes swelling and edema of the retina, bleeding and scarring, and causes visual distortion and reduced visual acuity. The proliferation and leakage of abnormal blood vessels is stimulated by VEGF. This process distorts and can potentially destroy central vision and may progress to blindness without treatment.

About 4D-150 for Wet AMD

4D-150 combines our customized and evolved intravitreal vector, R100, and a transgene cassette that expresses both aflibercept and a VEGF-C inhibitory RNAi. This dual-transgene payload inhibits four members of the VEGF angiogenic family of factors that drive wet AMD and DME: VEGF A, B, C and PlGF. R100 was invented at 4DMT through our proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform; we developed this platform utilizing principles of directed evolution, a Nobel Prize-winning technology. 4D-150 is designed for single, low-dose intravitreal delivery for transgene expression from the retina without significant inflammation.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing six clinical-stage and one preclinical product candidate, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits of and market potential of 4DMT’s product candidates, as well as the plans, announcements and related timing for the clinical development of and regulatory interactions regarding 4D-150. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent 4D Molecular Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. 4D Molecular Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith Inizio Evoke Comms Media@4DMT.com

Investors:

Julian Pei Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Investor.Relations@4DMT.com