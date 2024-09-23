FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

As macro-economic challenges mount, Global Business Services (GBS) organizations are at a pivotal juncture. A new study by Zinnov, a global management consulting firm, and ProHance, a productivity management pioneer, underscores the need for GBS leaders to implement robust productivity frameworks to withstand economic pressures and drive sustainable growth.

The study highlights that 53% of GBS leaders rank productivity improvement as their top priority for 2024, and cite limited access to reliable data as a key barrier. The study unveils the Zinnov-ProHance Productivity Framework, designed to help organizations identify pain points and curate targeted interventions. With early-stage organizations reporting up to a 20% improvement in productivity levels, the framework-led approach has merit.

The study finds that productivity is not just a measure of efficiency but a strategic imperative for GBS organizations. As the role of GBS evolves from being a cost center to a value-driver, leaders must approach productivity management by balancing cost efficiencies with value creation and innovation.

Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov, commented, “Today, the pursuit of productivity extends beyond just deploying advanced tools – it requires a framework-led approach. With 52% of leaders citing limited access to reliable data as a major barrier, and productivity dropping by 15% after 8 hours of work, sustainable productivity is not just about working harder, but smarter. By setting realistic KPIs, the Zinnov-ProHance Productivity Framework moves 19% of employees into high productivity zones within six months. It provides a blueprint for GBS organizations to baseline and benchmark productivity, and make data-driven decisions.”

For GBS leaders, the path forward is clear: embrace a productivity framework that integrates advanced analytics, targeted interventions, and strategic change management to navigate the complexities of the current business environment and unlock sustainable growth.

“Driving the productivity agenda within GBS demands a robust measurement system. The enterprise productivity landscape is cluttered with various technologies such as Generative AI, RPA, and Process Discovery. However, the impact of these technologies on optimizing investments in human capital often remains unclear. ProHance offers a comprehensive understanding of work patterns and their influence on efficiency and productivity. This study, grounded in first-principles, provides accurate measurement and presents an alternative perspective, enabling GBS organizations to focus on the true drivers of sustainable productivity,” said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance.