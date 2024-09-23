WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
CWI Labs Equity Summit—CWI Labs, an organization focused on identifying innovative solutions to labor force obstacles so that all job seekers can pursue a path to economic opportunity, today announced the results of its Age Inclusion in the Workplace survey which found that although older workers are eager to play a role in an intergenerational workforce, many are not optimistic about their prospects due to ageism, microaggressions and incorrect assumptions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923561015/en/
“Older workers play a pivotal role in the U.S. labor force. This survey highlights the age-related bias older workers and job seekers face that is costing our economy trillions of dollars each year,” said Gary A. Officer, founder and president of CWI Labs. “An age inclusive workforce is an economic imperative, yet the U.S. lags behind all but one of the other G-7 countries on the percentage of GDP spent on worker training. It is critical that we continue to work with policymakers and businesses to challenge the current approach to workforce development and drive opportunities for older workers to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of work.”
Key findings from the survey include:
Obstacles in the Workplace and the Job Market
Dispelling Myths About Digital Skills
“These results help to dispel the common misconception that older workers do not want to learn new skills, especially the technology-related skills required in most jobs today,” said Ann Manby, Chief Workforce Development Officer at CWI Labs. “We see time and again through our work with partners around the country that this could not be further from the truth, and we remain committed to confronting age-related inequities by creating programs that enhance the digital literacy of older job seekers and prepare them for the workplace of tomorrow.”
Third Annual Equity Summit to Advance Aspirations of Older Workers
The results of the survey will be discussed today at the third annual Equity Summit convened by CWI Labs and the Center for Workforce Inclusion at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Each year, CWI Labs and its partner organization, the Center for Workforce Inclusion, convene more than 1,000 employers, policymakers, practitioners, and older workers to discuss advancing the workforce aspirations of older workers. This year’s event features leaders from the U.S. Department of Labor and leaders from some of the largest employers and workforce groups in the U.S. To view the livestream and to access recordings of all the sessions, please register here.
The online survey of more than 1,600 Americans aged 18-71+ was conducted by CWI Labs from July 15 to August 15, 2024.
About CWI Labs
CWI Labs is a catalyst for change. We partner with employers, policymakers, and the public to transform our nation's approach to workforce development, power economic opportunity, and enable all adult job seekers to thrive in the ever-changing world of work. For more information, please visit www.cwilabs.org.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923561015/en/
CONTACT: Samantha Kwok
C+C for CWI Labs
cwilabs@cplusc.com
KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT CONSUMER DATA ANALYTICS SENIORS HUMAN RESOURCES LABOR
SOURCE: CWI Labs
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/24/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923561015/en