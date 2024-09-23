WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

CWI Labs Equity Summit—CWI Labs, an organization focused on identifying innovative solutions to labor force obstacles so that all job seekers can pursue a path to economic opportunity, today announced the results of its Age Inclusion in the Workplace survey which found that although older workers are eager to play a role in an intergenerational workforce, many are not optimistic about their prospects due to ageism, microaggressions and incorrect assumptions.

“Older workers play a pivotal role in the U.S. labor force. This survey highlights the age-related bias older workers and job seekers face that is costing our economy trillions of dollars each year,” said Gary A. Officer, founder and president of CWI Labs. “An age inclusive workforce is an economic imperative, yet the U.S. lags behind all but one of the other G-7 countries on the percentage of GDP spent on worker training. It is critical that we continue to work with policymakers and businesses to challenge the current approach to workforce development and drive opportunities for older workers to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of work.”

Key findings from the survey include:

Obstacles in the Workplace and the Job Market

Ageism - The survey revealed that 81% of older workers believe employers want younger applicants, and 59% of older workers in the U.S. looking for jobs feel their age has created obstacles in their search for employment. In addition, of that group of older workers currently searching for employment, nearly half (46%) have been searching for a job for at least a year, and only 21% feel optimistic they will find a job in the next six months.

Relationships - Despite their willingness to collaborate with colleagues of all generations, older workers are 11% less likely to say they have positive relationships with colleagues of all generations (83% aged 50+ vs 94% aged 18-49).

Microaggressions - The survey found 28% of older workers have witnessed age-related microaggressions; 19% have received them; and 70% indicated those age-related microaggressions have come from younger colleagues.

Dispelling Myths About Digital Skills

Willing to learn - The survey found that 92% of workers over the age of 50 are interested in learning new professional skills, including digital skills.

Embracing intergenerational teams and managers - Of those older workers employed, 78% work on teams made up of colleagues from different generations, and 74% are comfortable being managed by someone younger than themselves.

“These results help to dispel the common misconception that older workers do not want to learn new skills, especially the technology-related skills required in most jobs today,” said Ann Manby, Chief Workforce Development Officer at CWI Labs. “We see time and again through our work with partners around the country that this could not be further from the truth, and we remain committed to confronting age-related inequities by creating programs that enhance the digital literacy of older job seekers and prepare them for the workplace of tomorrow.”

Third Annual Equity Summit to Advance Aspirations of Older Workers

The results of the survey will be discussed today at the third annual Equity Summit convened by CWI Labs and the Center for Workforce Inclusion at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Each year, CWI Labs and its partner organization, the Center for Workforce Inclusion, convene more than 1,000 employers, policymakers, practitioners, and older workers to discuss advancing the workforce aspirations of older workers. This year’s event features leaders from the U.S. Department of Labor and leaders from some of the largest employers and workforce groups in the U.S. To view the livestream and to access recordings of all the sessions, please register here.

The online survey of more than 1,600 Americans aged 18-71+ was conducted by CWI Labs from July 15 to August 15, 2024.