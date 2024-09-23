7 Brew Appoints Christopher Dawson as President

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

7 Brew, the drive-thru beverage concept reimagining the industry with its speed of service and premium quality drinks, today announced the appointment of restaurant franchise industry veteran Christopher Dawson as the company’s President. Joining the 7 Brew leadership team, Dawson will report to Chief Executive Officer John Davidson and will spearhead the brand’s continued expansion across the United States.

7 Brew has appointed restaurant franchise veteran Christopher Dawson as its President. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the 7 Brew leadership team. I am confident that his hospitality expertise and impressive background in franchise development and operations will propel our company forward and further our mission of cultivating kindness,” said Davidson.

Dawson brings over 20 years of experience in growing and leading nationally recognized brands in both the restaurant and automotive space. Most recently, Dawson served as the Chief Executive Officer of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. Prior to that, he was a multi-brand President leading the Paint and Collision segment for parent company Driven Brands. Spending almost 6 years at Driven Brands, his initial role of Vice President of Strategic and Franchise Operations contributed to the incredible growth of Take 5 Oil Change. His previous stints include Denny's and CiCis Pizza where he was a multi-unit franchisee for seven of his twelve years with the brand.

“7 Brew is a fast-growing powerhouse in the drive-thru beverage space, and I am confident that the brand has a tremendous runway of further growth ahead in the U.S.,” said Dawson. “It’s a pleasure to join the 7 Brew family, and I look forward to nurturing the team’s unique culture, supporting stand expansion, and ensuring profitability in both company-owned and franchise-operated locations.”

7 Brew continues to experience momentum as the business opens more drive-thru beverage stands across the U.S. and introduces delicious new drink items to its menu of over 20,000 combinations. As President, Dawson will complement 7 Brew’s leadership team, bringing to the role a deep knowledge of franchise operations and the necessary ingredients for continued growth and success.

