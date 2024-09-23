CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, recently conducted an analysis of 80+ fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) departments to quantify the importance of a single-sourced omnichannel view of consumers when evaluating their spending behavior. The research revealed a vast majority (71%) of FMCG shoppers buy outside traditional Food, Drug, Mass (FDM) channels, and nearly one third of consumers are buying only in non-FDM channels.

“Visibility into cross-channel buying behavior generates an essential view into brand growth and requires single-sourced data, high participation standards, frequent engagement, and close alignment to Census,” said Kelly Dotson, President, Numerator. “Numerator provides the data at scale to understand underlying trends with needed detail and sample, together with comprehensive demographics and psychographics.”

The analysis also looked at the impact of a FDM only view vs. a total channel view on critical growth metrics: