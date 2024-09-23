WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2024--

A bipartisan collection of 741 former senior national security leaders, comprised of over 230 general and flag officers including 15 retired four-star generals and admirals, 10 cabinet secretaries, 10 service secretaries, and 148 ambassadors, today endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as president of the United States. Organized by National Security Leaders for America, the group characterized the election as “a choice between serious leadership and vengeful impulsiveness. It is a choice between democracy and authoritarianism.” In the letter, the group says Vice President Harris will “make an excellent Commander-in-Chief.”

The full letter and list of signers can be found at this link: https://www.nsl4a.org/endorsement

Select signers are available for interviews. To arrange an interview, please email nsl4a-media@googlegroup.com.

The letter lauds Vice President Harris as “prepared and strategic,” citing her successful and relentless diplomacy in preserving a united front against Russian aggression in Ukraine. The letter further praises her for promising to preserve America’s military as the most “lethal” in the world, for her competence, and for her optimism about America’s future.

The letter’s signers include many Republicans, former Republicans who left the party following former President Trump’s election, and independents. It includes experts in military strategy, national security, diplomacy, veteran health and wellbeing, border security, economics and trade, regional conflicts, and a host of other critical issues. The signers also include an eight-member military spouses advisory committee to ensure the views of military families are reflected.

About National Security Leaders for America

National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) launched in 2021 as a 501(c)(4) organization established to counter growing threats to our democratic institutions, norms, and processes. We advocate for positions, values, and individuals that strengthen the United States as a democratic nation. Our unique, bipartisan membership includes over 700 senior national security leaders, including retired admirals, generals, and senior enlisted professionals from the foreign, senior executive, and intelligence services, as well as former ambassadors, cabinet, and service secretaries. Our members bring a diverse and unique perspective on what a healthy Democracy needs to thrive. National Security Leaders for America can provide your outlet with an expert you can call upon to provide commentary for your coverage of this topic and related election issues.