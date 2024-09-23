Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

89bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 15,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to one new employee (the “Inducement Grant”) on September 13, 2024 (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grant has been granted pursuant to the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”). The Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement material to the individual entering into employment with 89bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

89bio, Inc., Associated Press

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of 89bio's common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee's start date, and thereafter the remainder of the shares vest in 12 equal quarterly installments, subject to the employee's continued employment with 89bio through the applicable vesting dates.

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of 89bio’s common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date, and thereafter the remainder of the shares vest in 12 equal quarterly installments, subject to the employee’s continued employment with 89bio through the applicable vesting dates.

About 89bio 89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is in Phase 3 studies for its lead candidate, pegozafermin, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Annie Chang 89bio, Inc. investors@89bio.com

PJ Kelleher LifeSci Advisors, LLC +1-617-430-7579 pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact: Sheryl Seapy Real Chemistry sseapy@realchemistry.com

