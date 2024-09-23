A labor strike at Boeing showed no signs of ending Friday, as the walkout by 33,000 union machinists entered its eighth day and the company started rolling furloughs of nonunion employees to conserve cash.

Federal mediators joined talks between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers this week, but union officials reported that little progress was made during the first two sessions.

The union said no further talks were scheduled.

A Boeing spokesperson said Friday that the company's goal is to reach an agreement with the union as quickly as possible. She declined to comment further.

The walkout started Sept. 13, when members of a regional district of the IAM union voted 96% in favor of a strike after they rejected a proposed contract that would have raised their pay by 25% over four years. Workers say they want raises of 40% and a restoration of traditional pension benefits that were eliminated about a decade ago.

Union leaders, who recommended approval of the contract offer, pivoted quickly and surveyed the rank-and-file to learn what they want in a new contract.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service met with both sides Tuesday and Wednesday, but mediation ended without a resolution, according to the union.

“While we remain open to further discussions, whether directly or through mediation, currently, there are no additional dates scheduled,” IAM District 751 officials said.

The strike, which mostly involves workers at factories in the Puget Sound area of Washington state, will quickly affect Boeing’s balance sheet. The company gets much of its cash when it delivers new planes, and the strike has stopped production of 737s, 777s and 767s that Boeing was delivering at a rate of nearly one per day.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who became the aerospace giant's chief executive early last month, announced this week that the company's money-saving steps would include furloughing managers and other nonunion employees.