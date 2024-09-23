SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Absolute Security, a global leader in enterprise cyber resilience, today announced availability of AI Threat Insights. This new AI-powered threat detection capability is now available through the Absolute Secure Access Security Service Edge (SSE) offering. With the AI Threat Insights module activated, customers using Absolute to continuously monitor all network traffic across PC fleets can detect and act against zero-day threats, ransomware, other malware, and suspicious user, device and application behaviors. This innovation provides proactive alerts to help organizations anticipate and respond to security risks, increases productivity by reducing false positives, and reduces the attack surface by analyzing endpoint and network telemetry without having to divert traffic to the cloud.

“Organizations are spending billions of dollars to defend against threats and to make sure their mobile workforces remain securely connected to their networks. Despite these massive investments, they continue to get hit with advanced attacks, complexity, and human errors that result in catastrophic disruptions,” said Joe Savarese, Executive Vice President, Secure Access Products, Absolute Security. “Backed by AI and underpinned by the Absolute Cyber Resilience Platform, Secure Access now provides customers the ability not only to maintain the highest levels of performance and zero-trust connectivity available, but also to greatly reduce the risk of being infected with ransomware or impacted by negligent or malicious users.”

The global cost of cybercrime now extends into the trillions of dollars. A single, successful data breach can inflict millions of dollars in damages. Attacks targeting endpoints are becoming more frequent. The only way organizations can manage network risk in the modern threat landscape is by leveraging resilient AI and machine learning solutions that are always up to date, protected against vulnerabilities and threats, and fully operational. Absolute Secure Access customers with AI Threat Insights not only receive resilient, optimized connectivity across their hybrid and remote PC fleets, but also critical added benefits, including the ability to:

Monitor millions of network traffic flows and associated endpoint telemetry on endpoints, inside and outside of the Absolute encrypted tunnel, to detect, block, and prevent the spread of zero days, ransomware, and other malware.

Monitor all traffic traversing managed endpoints to detect potential threats and suspicious activities without having to divert traffic to the cloud, improving performance, eliminating latency, and further reducing the overall attack surface.

Identify suspicious activity quickly, pinpointing individual users, devices, networks, processes, and applications that may be creating high-risk situations.

Speed the identification, troubleshooting, and resolution of incidents, allowing costly disruptions and downtime to be avoided.

Protect business-critical data as well as customer and personally identifiable information (PII), reducing the risk of a data breach.

Achieve compliance with stringent standards including PCI DSS, HIPAA, GLBA, and other regulations.

Leverage firmware-embedded resilience to maintain maximum performance and connectivity, ensuring that Absolute Secure Access SSE is always up to date, protected against vulnerabilities, and fully operational.

“Telemetry is a double-edged sword. It is critical to establishing effective defenses that can detect and stop threats and bad behaviors, but it can also lead to overwhelming false alarms that destroy productivity and lead to missed events,” said Fernando Montenegro, Senior Principal Analyst, Omdia. "With mobile and remote connections expanding, platforms that can capture data in high volumes from the edge and leverage AI to convert it into actionable information are going to be increasingly in demand.”

Embedded in the firmware of more than 600 million PCs, the Absolute Cyber Resilience Platform is the foundation of a modern resilience infrastructure, providing endpoint visibility and control, vulnerability and patch management, secure remote access, application resilience, rapid incident recovery, and AI-enhanced threat detection. The platform’s unique position in the endpoint firmware ensures that from the moment devices are powered on, organizations will be able to ensure that operating systems (OS), applications, and critical security controls are always up to date, protected against vulnerabilities and threats, and fully operational.

Absolute AI Threat Insights is currently available to Secure Access SSE customers at no additional cost. To learn more, read our blog: Absolute Unwraps AI Threat Insights

