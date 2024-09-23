NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) resulting from allegations that Acadia Healthcare may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased Acadia Healthcare securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What is this about: On Sunday, September 1, 2024, The New York Times published an article entitled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” This article stated that “Acadia Healthcare is one of America’s largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company’s revenue has soared. [. . .] But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law, according to records reviewed by The Times. In some cases, judges have intervenes to force Acadia to release patients.”

On this news, the price of Acadia Healthcare stock fell by 4.5% on September 3, 2024.