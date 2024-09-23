Acadian Ventures Announces 2024 Future of Work 100

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Acadian Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm, announced the 2024 Future of Work 100, an annual list that recognizes the leading venture-backed startups that are enabling how work gets done in the future. In its second year, the list identifies the importance of WorkTech in the future, the rapid innovation that is happening in the sector, and the excitement from venture capital investors around the world to fuel the next generation of market leaders.

3.4 billion workers show up for a job every single day. Most of those workers are unhappy, underpaid, and underappreciated. The Future of Work has now become an existential topic for companies around the world. Over the last decade, public WorkTech companies such as Workday, Atlassian, and Monday.com have enabled companies to do more with less, automated repetitive tasks, and collaborated seamlessly across geographies and time zones. The 2024 Future of Work list highlights the next generation of startup companies that are revolutionizing the way we work.

The companies recognized on the 2024 Future of Work 100 have raised a cumulative $30 billion in venture capital financing, with a total valuation over $140 billion. The ranking is represented by companies across 17 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the USA. Airtable, a low-code platform for building collaborative apps, tops the 2024 list. The 2024 Future of Work 100 honorees showcase the diversity of WorkTech companies and highlight strong market capitalization, increased efficient growth, and a newfound focus on profitability. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as an important theme with 93% of the recognized companies have implemented AI capabilities across their product lines.

“We are at the beginning of a new world of work where innovation is constant and success will be defined by a global workforce that is improving society’s health, wellness, and prosperity,” said Jason Corsello, general partner at Acadian Ventures. “The 2024 Future of Work 100 honorees are at the forefront of this new work transformation and we continue to be impressed with the ingenuity and resilience of these companies.”

“Companies today have a unique opportunity to build a workforce for the future, leveraging new technology and innovation that drive efficiency and growth while empowering a more engaged and healthier workforce,” said Mark Newman, founder and CEO of Nomi Health. “We are honored to be recognized as #2 on the 2024 Future of Work 100 alongside the leaders that are driving innovation in the workplace.”

Methodology

The Future of Work 100 comprises venture-backed companies that have built work-specific solutions. These solutions are predominantly business-to-business (B2B) applications that are adopted by companies of all sizes and marketplaces whereas the solution brings together a consumer and business (ex. job marketplace). The 2024 Future of Work 100 is ranked based on two key metrics: valuation and revenue per employee. The valuation is based on implied valuation considering both publicly available valuation data and data that’s available in the secondary markets. Revenue per employee is calculated based on estimated revenue divided by the number of employees.

About Acadian Ventures