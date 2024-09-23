SAN JOSE, Calif. & JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Accellix, Inc., the leading sample to answer flow cytometry GMP platform company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board effective September 23, 2024. He brings over 25 years of management experience in molecular diagnostics, life science tools, manufacturing and professional service industries as the company ramps growth in cell therapy and blood banks. In conjunction with Mr. Hamilton’s appointment, Accellix’s prior CEO, Nir Nimrodi will remain as Chairman of the Board.

“I am excited to welcome Greg to the strong Accellix team. Accellix has disrupted the flow cytometry market by developing the gold standard platform for quality control of cell therapies. With Greg’s experience, strategic innovation and leadership, we are poised to drive the next phase of growth and scale for the company,” said Mr. Nimrodi.

Prior to joining Accellix, Mr. Hamilton was CEO and Board member of io9 Inc., CEO and Executive Board member of Epigenomics AG, CEO and Director of AltheaDx Inc., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Enigma Diagnostics Inc., Vice President of Operations and Finance at Third Wave Technologies Inc. and Vice President of Operations at Hologic Inc. He has executed multiple corporate transactions, raised significant financings, and been responsible for a series of FDA-cleared products over the course of his career. Mr. Hamilton received his MBA from the University of Chicago and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Purdue University.

“I am thrilled to join Accellix and will look to exploit the tremendous growth opportunities in cell therapy, blood banks and other large market sectors for our differentiated platform. We will continue to serve our growing customer base while also extending the Accellix platform as the gold standard for all GMP quality flow cytometry applications,” said Mr. Hamilton.

ABOUT ACCELLIX

Accellix is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing the Accellix Platform to enable its customers in the field of cell and gene therapy to meet their critical QC requirements as they advance life changing therapies benefiting patients worldwide. Accellix empowers its customers by migrating their existing cellular assays to the Accellix platform. The Accellix platform is a benchtop flow cytometer operating and reading microfluidic cartridges integrated with dry reagents. It provides unmatched reproducibility and ease of use for automated multi-parametric cellular analysis. For more information visit www.accellix.com.