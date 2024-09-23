PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is pleased to announce that its unique and innovative solution, Access Unify, has been named a trend-setting product for the fourth consecutive year by the industry experts at KMWorld Magazine.

The KMWorld Trend-Setting Products list of 2024 is composed of the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions that have pioneered new approaches to information and knowledge management this year. This award acknowledges the ability of Access Unify’s world-class platform to meet and exceed the ever-evolving needs of organizations by providing 24/7 digital records management and access through the latest cloud and AI technologies. Specifically, Access Unify enables more efficient management of both paper and digital environments, allowing organizations to achieve higher productivity and drive business forward.

“We are honored that Access Unify has once again been recognized by KMWorld, and pleased that this award-winning technology will continue to help our clients solve their toughest information management challenges,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “Technology-driven services and solutions like Access Unify are more important now than ever as businesses look to leverage more insights from their information and connect employees and clients with more data, faster and more accurately.”

Marydee Ojalam, Editor in Chief at KMWorld, explained: “Our 2024 look at trending products in knowledge management reveals that, along with exciting developments in GenAI, companies are utilizing related technologies, such as cloud computing, knowledge graphs, low- and no-code development, and platform innovation, in their approach to solving key KM problems. The products and services on our Trend-setting list reflect the vision and execution that will continue to drive the market to new heights.”

Access’ consecutive wins on the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products List demonstrate its continued impact within the information management industry, helping businesses adapt to the challenges of today while securely protecting and managing records throughout their lifecycle. To learn more about Access Unify, visit: www.accessunify.com.