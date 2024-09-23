Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

ACCO Brands Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) a leading global consumer, technology, and business branded products company, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919718274/en/

“At ACCO Brands, we are committed to operating our business with the highest ethical standards and honoring our core value of acting responsibly in our global community,” said Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We also are transparent with our stakeholders about progress we are making under the pillars of People, Plant and Products. The ESG report is the primary way we highlight updates on our commitments to our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we live and work,” added Tedford.

ACCO Brands, with 46 brands sold in more than 100 countries, enables consumers, employees, and shareholders to achieve, create, collaborate and organize through essential brands, innovative products, smart investment and a winning team.

To access the Company’s 2023 ESG Report and learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts, click here Environmental, Social and Governance | ACCO Brands.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919718274/en/

CONTACT: Kori Reed

Director, Communication ACCO Brands

kori.reed@acco.com

224-501-0406

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL OFFICE PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SPECIALTY ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL ENVIRONMENT HOME GOODS SUSTAINABILITY

SOURCE: ACCO Brands Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 07:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919718274/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy