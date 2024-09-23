LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) a leading global consumer, technology, and business branded products company, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

“At ACCO Brands, we are committed to operating our business with the highest ethical standards and honoring our core value of acting responsibly in our global community,” said Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We also are transparent with our stakeholders about progress we are making under the pillars of People, Plant and Products. The ESG report is the primary way we highlight updates on our commitments to our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we live and work,” added Tedford.

ACCO Brands, with 46 brands sold in more than 100 countries, enables consumers, employees, and shareholders to achieve, create, collaborate and organize through essential brands, innovative products, smart investment and a winning team.

To access the Company’s 2023 ESG Report and learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts, click here Environmental, Social and Governance | ACCO Brands.

