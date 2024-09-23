Austin, TX, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions and an operating company of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), will present its forward-looking vision for the built environment at Accruent Insights 2024, the company’s annual user conference.

Attendees will discover the latest innovations, including how connected products enhance workflow efficiency, modern strategies revolutionizing space planning, and how to enhance data and security across products. The Company will also highlight its latest investments in software excellence leading to an enhanced customer experience.

From mainstage keynotes to deep dive product sessions, Accruent will reinforce its vision and chart a path toward a transformative future for the built environment. This vision is anchored in three fundamental pillars:

Continued groundbreaking product innovation, Creating seamlessly connected ecosystems, and An unwavering commitment to customer experience and success.

Accruent's approach involves advancing its solutions'; technical capabilities and ensuring these innovations work together within an integrated ecosystem to deliver greater efficiency and value. By prioritizing customers'; evolving needs and experiences, Accruent is dedicated to empowering users with powerful, intuitive, and user-friendly solutions to optimize their day-to-day work while also contributing to their long-term success and helping them thrive.

"Accruent Insights is where innovation meets customer success, and we're excited to use this annual gathering of customers to showcase the latest advancements in workplace and asset management software that are transforming the built environment," stated Richard Leurig, President of Accruent. "Our commitment to our customers is to continuously improve and solve business challenges with advanced technology that enhances daily operations. Our 2025 product roadmap exemplifies this dedication, offering solutions that further unify the built environment."