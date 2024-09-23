MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is excited to announce its latest Acronis #TeamUp Partner, FC Bayern Munich Basketball. In partnership with TD SYNNEX Germany, a leading global distributor and aggregator of solutions for the IT ecosystem, the German Basketball champion will leverage Acronis’ solutions to uplevel its IT infrastructure and capabilities.

“We are proud to join forces with Bayern Munich and TD SYNNEX,” said Markus Fritz, General Manager DACH at Acronis. “At Acronis, our focus is on delivering comprehensive cyber protection solutions. With an emphasis on expanding our presence in Germany, partnering with FC Bayern Basketball, a team renowned for its excellence and achievements, aligns perfectly with our goal to #TeamUp with champions and make a positive impact in the region. This collaboration merges top-tier technology and sports excellence, and we look forward to a successful and impactful partnership.”

Bayern Munich is a prominent force in German basketball, with six German championships and five German Cup victories to their name. Most recently, the team secured the national championship for the 2023-2024 season. But FC Bayern Basketball's excellence extends beyond domestic success. Three players from Bayern Munich were key members of the German national team that won the World Cup in 2023, showcasing their talent on the global stage. Plus, three Bayern players represented Germany in the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament in Paris 2024. These achievements highlight the growing popularity of basketball in Germany and affirm the team’s influential role in the sport’s development within the country and beyond.

“Partnering with Acronis and TD SYNNEX represents a significant milestone for our club,” said Marko Pesic, CEO of FC Bayern Basketball. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence both on and off the court. We are thrilled to work with two industry leaders in technology to bring together new opportunities that will strengthen our organization.”

TD SYNNEX is the exclusive Acronis #CyberFit Partner for the DACH region. As the Acronis #CyberFit Partner for FC Bayern Basketball, TD SYNNEX will leverage Acronis solutions to enhance the basketball team’s IT infrastructure. This joint venture will offer a range of benefits, including invitations to high-profile club events and membership in the club’s Business Circle. From corporate events to behind-the-scenes tours, this collaboration comes with a wide array of perks for all parties involved.

“At TD SYNNEX, we are committed to empowering organizations through robust IT infrastructure,” said Maximilian Wieser, Business Unit Manager Data & Applications der TD SYNNEX. “By providing the tools that drive innovation, we aim to enhance Bayern Basketball’s technological capabilities with Acronis solutions. This fuels our mission to empower organizations and supporting the growth of basketball in Germany is an added benefit. Together, we bring a strong foundation for future success.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports.