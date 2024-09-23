Adaptive Shield Honored as Winner of the 2024 SC Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Adaptive Shield is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2024 SC Awards. Adaptive Shield has been recognized in the Best Cloud Security Management Solution category, underscoring its commitment to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919738626/en/

Adaptive Shield wins in the Best Cloud Security Management Solution category in the 2024 SC Awards

The SC Awards, now in its 27th year, recognize the solutions, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. This year’s awards were presented across 33 categories, celebrating both established industry leaders and emerging innovators.

“These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments.”

Adaptive Shield’s SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution stood out among a competitive field of entries, demonstrating its innovation in addressing the evolving cybersecurity landscape. The Best Cloud Security Management Solution award highlights Adaptive Shield's efforts to deliver practical, effective solutions that safeguard against today’s complex threats.

The company’s platform offers organizations robust solutions for both proactive posture management and real-time threat detection, and its SSPM enables enterprises to continuously assess and fortify their security configurations across various SaaS applications. Adaptive Shield recently introduced its Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platform, designed to address the specific challenges posed by identity-centric threats in cloud environments. By integrating with over 170 applications, Adaptive Shield delivers comprehensive visibility and precise threat detection, reducing false positives and ensuring that security teams can effectively monitor and respond to potential threats.

The SC Awards are presented by SC Media, a trusted cybersecurity resource, and evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts. Winners are selected based on their contributions to innovation, their ability to address the cybersecurity industry’s critical challenges, and their demonstrated impact on protecting organizations.

“We are honored to be named a winner in the Best Cloud Security Management category of the 2024 SC Awards,” said Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield. “Our mission has always been to help organizations manage their SaaS Security effectively, and our latest focus on Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) underscores our commitment to evolving with the threat landscape. Our ITDR platform complements our established SSPM solutions, offering comprehensive protection by identifying and responding to identity-centric threats in real time. This recognition validates our ongoing efforts to enhance cloud security and support our customers in staying ahead of emerging threats.”

More information on Adaptive Shield’s SSPM and ITDR capabilities is available online.

Through the end of the month, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of Adaptive Shield, including interviews, and video discussions with the awards recipients, as well as a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across Linkedin and Twitter.

Learn more about this year’s winners on the SC Awards web page: https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards

About CyberRisk Alliance CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.