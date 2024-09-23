TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and services, proudly announces the availability of the Data Guardian Suite in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The state-of-the-art suite is designed to execute your organization’s data security policy, to significantly enhance protection, compliance, and privacy for organizations worldwide. It offers advanced data protection, anonymization, and secure data extraction services.

AWS customers will now have access to Adastra’s Data Guardian Suite directly within AWS Marketplace. Adastra provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Data Guardian Suite within their AWS Marketplace account.

In an age where data breaches are not just common but can have devastating effects on an organization's reputation and finances, the Data Guardian Suite is a crucial tool for companies of all sizes. The tool helps bring your organization’s internal security policies to fruition. By seamlessly integrating with AWS 's robust cloud infrastructure, the suite ushers comprehensive data protection and helps you adhere to critical data protection regulations in your area, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and more.

Key Features of the Data Guardian Suite include:

Comprehensive Data Protection: The suite ensures that sensitive data is systematically identified, anonymized, and pseudo-anonymized across various environments, reducing the risk of breaches and unauthorized access.

Regulation Compliance : Leveraging advanced data processing practices, the Data Guardian Suite helps organizations comply with stringent data protection regulations, safeguarding them against hefty fines and legal challenges.

Secure Data Takeout : The suite offers a secure method for extracting and managing individual data requests, ensuring that privacy and data integrity are preserved in accordance with data subject rights.

Adopting a meticulously structured approach, Adastra leverages AWS services such as Amazon Macie, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Bedrock to ensure efficient and secure data processing and anomaly detection. This includes detailed discovery of sensitive data, configuration of secure environments for data handling, and implementation of strict API controls and encrypted data channels to maintain security during data transit. In parallel, the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) guarantees maximum language coverage and leverages sensitivity data discovery with context awareness.

“Our world is increasingly data-driven, making robust data protection essential. Data is at the core of every organization’s operations, and protecting it builds trust with customers and partners,” stated Dr. Johannes Mellenthin, Vice President Cloud DACH, Adastra. “The Data Guardian Suite, leveraging AWS’s powerful infrastructure, offers unparalleled protection worldwide. It enhances data security, compliance, and provides a secure environment for data management, crucial in today’s landscape where data breaches can have serious consequences.”

With the platform’s successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (AWS FTR) to evaluate its risks, stability and security, the solution is now available in AWS Marketplace.

About Adastra

For over two decades, we have transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data.