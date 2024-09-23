Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Adjust Unveils Multi-Platform Deep Linking Solution for Mobile App Marketers To Drive In-App Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Today, leading measurement and analytics company Adjust unveiled TrueLink, a solution for mobile app marketers to create branded and personalized linking experiences that promote in-app engagement across multiple platforms and environments, including social media, messenger, SMS and the web. With TrueLink, marketers can streamline the user journey and make navigation to specific in-app locations effortless – driving higher conversion rates, boosting engagement, and ultimately increasing ROI at a time when privacy restrictions have complicated (re)engagement strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924108998/en/

Maximize engagement, boost conversions, and build strong brand reputation-- all with one powerful solution. (Graphic: Adjust)

“Modern marketers know they need a deep linking solution to maximize user engagement, but what we heard from our customers is how tedious and time-consuming it is having to create different links for different platforms,” said Katie Madding, Chief Product Officer at Adjust. “TrueLink enables privacy-minded marketers to quickly and easily create one multi-platform, customizable link to deliver seamless, trustworthy user experiences.”

TrueLink is at the heart of Adjust's Engage pillar designed for marketers to guide users in-app, enhance brand reputation and expand marketing reach, solidifying Adjust as an end-to-end platform for growth. App marketers can quickly create branded deep links that are short, easily editable and optimized for multiple campaign types, such as influencers, QR and referral.

TrueLink’s features and benefits include:

  • A single multi-platform deep link that can be used across various campaign types, saving marketers time on manual link creation and eliminating the need to create individual links for different platforms and environments.
  • Multiple link creation options via the Adjust UI or deep link API that generates deep links, in bulk or individually, for apps that require link variations, including user referrals, influencer campaigns and product promotions.
  • An overall reduced tech stack by keeping engagement solutions with measurement and analytics in one marketing platform.

Learn more about TrueLink here.

About Adjust

Adjust, an AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) company, is trusted by marketers around the world to measure and grow their apps across platforms, from mobile to CTV and beyond. Adjust works with companies at every stage of the app marketing journey, from fast-growing digital brands to brick-and-mortar companies launching their first apps. Adjust's powerful measurement and analytics provide visibility, insights and essential tools that drive better results.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924108998/en/

CONTACT: Adjust

Joshua Grandy

pr@adjust.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING DATA MANAGEMENT BANKING ACCOUNTING TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS COMMUNICATIONS APPS/APPLICATIONS SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Adjust

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 08:07 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 08:09 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924108998/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy