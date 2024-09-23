NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Academy Securities, the nation’s first Post-9/11 veteran owned and operated investment bank, today announced the addition of Admiral Patrick Walsh to its Advisory Board and Geopolitical Intelligence Group.

Admiral Patrick Walsh retired from the US Navy in 2012 after more than 34 years of service. His military career culminated as the 59th Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, where he oversaw operations across the entire Indo-Pacific region. Prior to that, he served as the 35th Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the second highest-ranking officer in the Navy. He also commanded US Naval Forces Central Command and US 5th Fleet, leading maritime operations in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Earlier in his career, he commanded Carrier Air Wing 1 aboard the USS John F. Kennedy and held several leadership roles in operational squadrons, including commanding Strike-Fighter Squadron 105.

“We are excited to have Admiral Walsh join our Advisory Board,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims. “His extensive experience in naval operations, strategic leadership, and global security will bring immense value to our team and clients alike.”

Admiral Walsh commented on joining the firm: “I am excited to join this uniquely qualified group of veterans who each have an extraordinary worldview and when combined as a team, have an unmatched, professional lifetime of experience delivering results under pressure.”

Admiral Walsh graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science prior to commissioning in the Navy. He later studied at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, where he graduated first in his class with a Master of Arts and additionally earned a Ph.D. in International Relations. Over the course of his career, he received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Meritorious Service Medal, among others.

“Admiral Walsh’s distinguished career and strategic expertise make him a great addition to our Advisory Board,” stated Academy’s President Phil McConkey. “His guidance will enhance our team’s capabilities and offer fresh perspectives to our clients and partners.”

