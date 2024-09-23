DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – has announced the opening of a new design and service center in Wilmington, MA. The state-of-the art facility will focus on the development of advanced power technologies for semiconductor, industrial and medical applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919767014/en/

Advanced Energy opens new design and service center in Wilmington, MA. The state-of-the art facility will focus on the development of advanced power technologies for semiconductor, industrial and medical applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Combining laboratory and office space, the new center will be the workspace for up to 50 employees. It supports AE’s rapid growth strategy by enabling the launch of leading technology platforms, reducing time-to-market for new products, and ensuring smooth transitions to high-volume manufacturing.

“Advanced Energy is a leader in developing precision power technologies that enable semiconductor plasma applications, high-voltage industrial instruments and advanced medical equipment,” said Steve Kelley, Advanced Energy’s president and CEO. “Our new Wilmington facility, strategically located in Boston’s tech corridor, allows us to tap into local talent and strengthen our leadership in these key areas.”

The new design and service center features cutting-edge labs as well as modern office space with a gym and cafeteria. Located near top schools like MIT and Northeastern, AE is hiring for key roles.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.