Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) Relocates to New Facility in Salt Lake City

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a nationwide leader in IT Asset Management and Electronics Recycling, is excited to announce the relocation of its Salt Lake City operations to a new facility in the bustling retail district of the city. Effective immediately, ATR's Salt Lake City office has moved to 1967 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, from its previous location at 1130 S 3800 W Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84104. The new contact number is 801-972-1345.

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), Associated Press

ATR, headquartered in Pensacola, FL, is a certified R2v3 and RIOS company, specializing in secure IT asset disposition (ITAD) and comprehensive IT Life Cycle Management services. In addition to these services, ATR is also ITAR registered, offering U.S. State Department-approved disposal solutions for its Aerospace, Defense, and Military clients. Federal and State agencies benefit from additional discounts through ATR’s GSA schedules.

ATR continues to expand its reach and capabilities, having recently secured a 5-year contract with the State of Utah to provide electronics recycling and Life Cycle Management services to State agencies, schools, and subsidiaries. This relocation marks a significant milestone in ATR’s growth and continued commitment to sustainability, data security, and environmental responsibility.

For businesses of all types in the Pensacola region, ATR is now offering free quotes on electronics disposal services and IT Life Cycle Management programs. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of ATR’s secure and environmentally responsible solutions for managing outdated or unwanted electronics. ATR’s services include secure data destruction, certified recycling, and customized ITAD programs, all of which adhere to the highest industry standards.

For more information or to get a free quote, visit www.ATRecycle.com or contact ATR directly at 877-781-7779.

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR): ATR is a woman-owned, certified R2v3 and RIOS IT Asset Management and Electronics Recycling company with facilities across the United States. ATR partners with government agencies, educational institutions, and businesses nationwide to manage IT equipment from acquisition to end-of-life, ensuring secure data destruction and sustainable recycling practices.

Support@ATrecycle.com

