DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Authority) to provide program management services supporting the Capital Improvement Plan and other projects at the San Diego International Airport (SAN). Once complete, the projects will improve critical infrastructure, access, and sustainability features to meet the needs of the airport’s current and future demand for travel. This includes management of the $3.8 billion New Terminal 1 (NT1) program and the modernization of Terminal 2 East (T2E) that will transform the traveling experience at SAN.

“We are thrilled to help deliver the revitalized San Diego International Airport and support the Authority’s vision for the future,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Recognized by Engineering News-Record as the number one transportation design firm, we look forward to collaborating with the Authority on this transformative program.”

In its role, AECOM will provide a full range of program, project and construction management services, as well as diversified specialized services. NT1, the airport’s biggest project ever, will include a new, on-airport entrance road to provide travelers with a faster route to the airport. New bicycle lanes and a pedestrian path will connect the airport to San Diego’s surrounding communities. NT1 also secures space outside the terminals to accommodate a future direct connection to the region’s public transit network.

“AECOM has worked closely with the Authority since 2005 and we look forward to building on that legacy to deliver this set of long-awaited upgrades,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “These improvements, guided by our program management expertise, will enhance passenger experience, safety, and airport design, while also boosting the regional economy through job creation and increased tourism. This program serves as a shining example of AECOM’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable and thriving communities.”

AECOM’s past support of major capital development projects at SAN includes the “Green Build,” the airport's 494,000-square-foot, three-story addition to Terminal 2 West; a new Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility to accommodate growing international service; a consolidated rental car facility; and a new parking plaza for T2E/W. The Company has also contributed to numerous small to mid-sized capital projects necessary to improve terminal, airside, and landside facilities across the airport campus.

About AECOM AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918015783/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Brendan Ranson-Walsh