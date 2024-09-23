VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AEM, the essential source for environmental insights, today announced the debut of its groundbreaking Multi-Source Hazard Detection technology at the Meteorological Technology World Expo 2024 in Vienna, Austria. This innovative capability is a cornerstone of AEM's commitment to collaborative resilience, empowering organizations to work together more effectively to mitigate escalating environmental risks.

Now integrated within the AEM Elements™ 360 application, Multi-Source Hazard Detection dramatically enhances the identification and response to diverse environmental threats. By leveraging data from multiple sources, the technology delivers unmatched speed, accuracy, and confidence in detecting potential hazards across geographically linked areas.

The initial application of this capability, Multi-Source Ignition Detection, centralizes and analyzes wildfire risk data from a wide range of advanced technologies, including visual AI smoke detection, lightning detection networks, satellite hotspot monitoring, air quality sensors, and fire weather forecasting. These data streams are cross-referenced in real time to confirm ignitions rapidly, reducing false alarms and delays caused by relying on single-source detection.

"We're excited to demonstrate how our Multi-Source Hazard Detection is reshaping environmental risk management and advancing the concept of collaborative resilience," said Mark Miller, Chief Commercial Officer at AEM. "This innovation enables organizations to share critical insights and coordinate responses more effectively across traditional boundaries, helping mitigate the growing impacts of natural hazards."

Collaborative resilience enables geographically linked organizations to share critical environmental insights, fostering better preparedness and coordinated responses across regions. The Multi-Source Hazard Detection capability in AEM Elements 360 is a key enabler of this approach, allowing partners to aggregate and analyze data from multiple sources and jurisdictions.

In addition to Multi-Source Hazard Detection, AEM is showcasing several key innovations within the AEM Elements platform:

Wildfire Data-as-a-Service : Delivers dynamic, high-resolution wildfire fuel data, improving fire prediction and behavior modeling. Using advanced remote sensing and AI technology, this service provides accurate, up-to-date data that integrates seamlessly with existing fire behavior systems. Vflo® Flood Forecast Model: A physics-based distributed hydrologic model delivering high-resolution, real-time flood forecasts. By simulating both surface and subsurface runoff, it enhances the precision of flood risk predictions, supporting more effective preparation and response strategies. F7 Data Logger : A rugged, high-performance data logger designed for wildfire risk management in remote areas. Engineered to withstand extreme conditions, the F7 combines durability, low power consumption, and solar charging with satellite communication for continuous operation under extreme conditions. Ser[LOG]: The next-generation iteration of our Lambrecht brand’s flagship meteorological data logger, now with 70% less power consumption and WMO-compliant wind measurement and gust calculation. Lightning Detection : Upgraded with an updated lightning sensor that improves detection efficiency and reliability, a new Total Lightning System for operating private lightning networks and improved classification accuracy to over 95% for the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network® (ENTLN).

Attendees of Meteorological Technology World Expo 2024 are invited to visit AEM at Booth 5000 to experience live demonstrations of these innovations.

About AEM

AEM is combining global technology leaders to empower communities and organizations to survive and thrive in the face of escalating environmental risks. By deploying intelligent sensing networks, operating a secure and scalable data management infrastructure, and delivering high-value analytics through a suite of end-user applications, AEM serves as the essential source for environmental insights. These technologies enable positive outcomes, helping reduce environmental impact and creating a safer world. For more information, visit https://aem.eco/.