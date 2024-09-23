Visit aequum Booth 102, September 22-24, 2024 | Phoenix, AZ

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aequum LLC, a tech-driven, cost containment company serving more than 425 self-insured health plans and their participants in all 50 states, today announces its participation at the upcoming SIIA National Conference, September 22-24, 2024, Phoenix. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 102 and meet personally with Christine Cooper, founder & CEO, aequum, and her team to learn about aequum’s innovative solutions: on average, aequum has defended more than 10,000+ claims against plan participants in over 400 different health plans - resolving claims in an average of 244 days while achieving a remarkable 97.2% savings off disputed charges.

“When aequum advocates, health plan members benefit, and we are excited to return to SIIA, connect with industry leaders and explore innovative solutions for self-insured employers,” states Cooper, who serves as co-chair of SIIA’s Price Transparency Committee. “aequum protects, advocates for and supports the plans’ members and dependents and we look forward to sharing our insights on healthcare pricing and transparency challenges, reference-based pricing, strategies for navigating regulatory landscapes and opportunities to implement cost-effective, compliant solutions.”

Over the past year, Cooper has led the SIIA Price Transparency Forum and presented at the SIIA Spring Forum. SIIA’s National Conference gathers thousands of thought leaders to discuss pivotal topics, including artificial intelligence, surprise billing and the latest legislative updates.

"I look forward to engaging with peers and sharing our expertise, especially for successfully overcoming the challenges regarding disputes for out-of-network care under the No Surprises Act,” states Cooper. "As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, it’s becoming increasingly important for self-insured plans to stay ahead of the curve. aequum provides the tools and strategies needed to achieve compliance."