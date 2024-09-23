DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Aethon United BR LP (“Aethon United,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer for sale in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). Aethon United Finance Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aethon United, will serve as co-issuer of the Notes (together with Aethon United, the “Issuers”).

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem or repurchase in full the Issuers’ 8.25% Senior Notes due 2026 and repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under Aethon United’s revolving credit facility.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Issuers plan to offer and sell the Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aethon United

Aethon United is a natural gas company primarily engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of natural gas properties and is one of the largest privately held producers in the Haynesville Basin of East Texas and North Louisiana. Our vertically integrated strategy drives peer-leading operating margins and significant cash flow assurance with more than 800 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and over 1.75 Bcf/d of treating capacity. Aethon’s large, concentrated position in the Haynesville, proximity to Gulf Coast markets, scalable development program and low-cost midstream access provides one of the lowest cost structures and lower emissions profiles among natural gas producers in the Lower 48.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The information in this includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements included in this press release regarding the offering of Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom, our strategy, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the heading “Risk factors” included in the offering memorandum relating to the Notes.

Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

