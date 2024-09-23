Freelancer Conversion: 70% of marketing executives have transitioned freelancers into full-time roles, highlighting the long-term value and potential of freelance talent.

Talent Recommendation: 99% of Marketing Executives surveyed who frequently use freelancers are likely to recommend hiring freelancers to other marketing leaders.

To access the complete 2024 Marketing Executives Survey Report and gain deeper insights into the evolving role of freelancers in the marketing industry, please visit: http://blog.fiverr.com/post/top-priorities-for-marketing-executives

Methodology The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 503 U.S. Marketing Executives (18+, with companies with 50+ employees) who use freelancers. The data was collected between 06.08.2024– 15.08.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About Fiverr Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Pro, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

