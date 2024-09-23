SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Micropsi Industries, a leading provider of AI software for industrial robots, today announced its transition to a U.S.-based company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Previously a German company, this strategic shift aligns with its growth objectives, enabling it to be closer to its North American customers and to provide a more robust infrastructure to support the regional market.
Strategic Shift to Leverage AI Disruption in U.S. Manufacturing
Effective immediately, Micropsi Industries, Inc., headquartered at 300 Brannan St. Suite #101, San Francisco, CA 94107, has become the parent company. The German entity, now a subsidiary based in Berlin, will continue to focus on research and development, product innovation, and European market operations. Both locations have driven the company’s success and will remain crucial to its future growth. Additionally, the company will soon establish a new location in the Boston, Massachusetts area to further expand its presence.
This company transition follows the strategic appointment of seasoned B2B software leader Gary Jackson as CEO in December 2023. With decades of executive leadership experience, Jackson is steering the company’s business strategy to drive global growth and expansion.
"The U.S. manufacturing sector is expanding and rapidly adopting new technologies. AI-based solutions are becoming crucial for addressing labor shortages amid the significant movement to reshore manufacturing to the U.S.," said Gary Jackson. "As we enhance our footprint in the U.S., we are excited to establish a stronger foundation that will enable us to better access and serve the market. This strategic move allows us to be closer to our customers and partners, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value and drive innovation."
Leadership Team Expansion and Focus on Customer Success
To support its growth and reinforce its customer-centric approach, Micropsi Industries has made several key management appointments in the U.S. this year:
About Micropsi Industries
Micropsi Industries specializes in AI-vision software for industrial and collaborative robots, with its flagship product MIRAI at the forefront of this technology. MIRAI enables real-time control of robotic arms through the application of advanced AI, allowing robots to learn from training data and adapt to variance. This innovation enables more efficient and robust operation in dynamic factory environments.
Understanding the complexity of integrating such advanced technologies, Micropsi Industries offers not only its cutting-edge software solution but also the deep expertise of its seasoned team and curated network of system integration partners. Their dedicated customer success teams work closely with customers to ensure that each solution is perfectly tailored and seamlessly integrated into their operations.
Based in San Francisco and Berlin, Micropsi Industries is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of task-specific machine learning in industrial automation. For more information, please visit https://www.micropsi-industries.com.
