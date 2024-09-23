PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Air Wireless™, the global provider of an industry leading wireless DOCSIS technology for cable, broadband and wireless service providers, announced today that the company has deployed numerous successful customer trials across the world, using its proprietary DOCSIS wireless platform and products. The company is receiving a high level of interest for its technology and products across North America, Latin America, Europe, India and Africa. According to the company, the Air Wireless platform brings numerous new differentiators, resulting in faster, more expansive and economic buildouts, better throughput, flexible frequency applications and an environment for richer end-user applications. Service providers will experience a faster time to market and revenue with the game-changing economics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919038345/en/

Air Wireless™, the global provider of an industry leading wireless DOCSIS technology for cable, broadband and wireless service providers, announced it has appointed cable and technology veteran Naveen Kadiyala as President. (Photo: Business Wire)

The current leading use cases that operators are evaluating as part of their trials with the Air Wireless technology and products include the following application areas:

Cable network extension/Edge Out for rural broadband

5G network expansion

Enterprise broadband backup

Connectivity, emergency service and backup for hard-to-reach locations

Air Wireless also announced the appointment of a leadership team of esteemed C-level technologists and business leaders from the cable and wireless industries to guide the company through its current phase of innovation and growth. Naveen Kadiyala (President) and Alex Salamon (Chief Revenue Officer) bring decades of relevant industry experience to implement the company’s strategic vision.

“At Air Wireless, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower operators to connect unserved and underserved communities globally. While our current wireless DOCSIS technology supports a wide range of use cases and enables immediate network expansion with faster revenue generation, our future roadmap, which includes support for 5G and Wi-Fi 7, ensures that we stay at the forefront in driving the next wave of innovation in broadband and wireless connectivity,” said Kadiyala.

Augmenting the leadership team, Air Wireless has brought together industry pioneers to join its board and advisory board, including, Lorenz Glatz, former CTO of Kabel Deutschland (Vodafone), SVP of Design and Architecture at Liberty Global; Kip Compton, former executive at CISCO and Comcast; and Vish Mishra, general partner for Clearstone Venture Partners and a 40-year venture capital veteran who is considered one of the top 10 influencers in Silicon Valley.

“The industry leadership and technology capabilities of the Air Wireless team, board and advisory board members position Air Wireless to quickly differentiate its innovative offerings," said Sudhir Ispahani, executive chairman of Air Wireless, and former CTO of Liberty Global. “We have gathered many of the leading innovators who have helped design and build cable, broadband and wireless technology infrastructures. With this talented leadership team, I am confident that Air Wireless will drive growth for the company and value for our customers.”

Several converging market trends indicate Air Wireless is bringing needed solutions:

Cable and fiber service providers need quick and economical solutions to expand their network, increase customer engagement and obtain new customers.

Massive federal funding is fueling the demand for improving broadband access in unserved and underserved rural areas.

An increasing number of opportunities like remote work, telehealth and remote learning are driving the need for broadband, especially in rural and underserved areas.

“The need for our groundbreaking technology comes at a time when broadband providers need to find viable solutions to rapidly expand their networks and improve time to revenue,” said Salamon . “Air Wireless can provide immediate service for these operators as they navigate the complexity of external factors related to their outside plant process.”

The Air Wireless platform provides numerous key differentiators for cable, broadband and wireless operators:

High-capacity, scalable with reduced interference mitigation and a unique air interface developed for DOCSIS.

Patented frequency stabilization technology provides durable and reliable service.

Plug-and-play DOCSIS capabilities that allow operators to seamlessly provision, onboard, bill and service customers.

The technology can support a wide range of frequencies, providing flexibility in deployment for operators and allowing cable, fiber and wireless operators to effectively expand into underserved areas.

“Air Wireless is well positioned to deliver on the changing market demands of cable, broadband and wireless service providers looking to leverage the lucrative opportunities afforded by the rural broadband initiatives,” said Marwan Fawaz, former CEO of Nest (Google) and former SVP of Strategy and CTO of Charter Communications.