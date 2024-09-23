TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) is proud to announce a significant contribution to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation to create the new Alamos Gold Chair in Gastrointestinal Surgical Oncology. The Company’s $2 million contribution over ten years will support the new Chair in making a meaningful impact on cancer research aimed at better understanding, diagnosing, and treating gastrointestinal cancers.

Last month, Dr. Catherine O’Brien was named the inaugural Alamos Gold Chair in Gastrointestinal Surgical Oncology by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Health Network, University of Toronto. The appointment is for an initial five-year term, effective August 1, 2024.

"This funding represents a significant step forward in the research of gastrointestinal cancers," said President & CEO John McCluskey. "By supporting advanced research, the new Chair will aim to improve early detection, develop more effective treatments, and ultimately save lives. This investment will enable researchers to explore new avenues and make breakthroughs that can transform the outlook for those affected by these cancers."

Gastrointestinal cancers encompass a variety of cancers affecting the digestive system. Specifically, this funding will focus on cancers of the stomach, liver, pancreas, colorectal region, esophagus, and small intestine. These cancers collectively pose a significant health challenge, accounting for a substantial proportion of cancer diagnoses in Canada.

According to recent statistics, gastrointestinal cancers are diagnosed in over 30,000 Canadians each year. Colorectal cancer alone accounts for approximately 26,000 of these cases, making it one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the country. Pancreatic cancer, known for its aggressive nature and low survival rates, affects about 6,000 Canadians annually. Stomach, liver, and esophageal cancers also contribute to the overall burden, with thousands of new cases diagnosed each year.

The research initiatives supported by this funding will include clinical trials, biomarker discovery, and studies into the genetic and environmental factors contributing to gastrointestinal cancers.

"We applaud Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for making a meaningful impact to reduce the impact of cancer here in Canada and internationally. This new Research Chair can advance the understanding of gastrointestinal cancers and bring hope to patients and their families," added McCluskey.

