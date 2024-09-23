BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the launch of Bee Lightly, the newest addition to the company’s Own Brands wine portfolio, distinguished by its unique flat bottle design crafted from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). This innovative approach to wine packaging marks a first in the U.S. market, underscoring a commitment to recycled packaging solutions without compromising on the quality and flavor of wine that customers expect. With 91-point ratings from The Tasting Panel *, both the 2022 Bee Lightly Chardonnay and the 2023 Bee Lightly Rosé were developed with shoppers in mind, offering acclaimed French wines that are affordable and create a delightful experience with every sip.

Photo Courtesy: Albertsons Companies

“At Albertsons Cos., we are continuously looking for ways to distinguish ourselves within the wine sector and to expand our diverse selection of quality wines for our customers,” said Curtis Mann, Master of Wines at Albertsons Cos. “By launching our new Bee Lightly selection, we are offering shoppers quality, affordable wines from France while also redefining wine packaging standards.”

Bee Lightly is available at select Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and ACME, and for delivery soon through Vine & Cellar in California. The new wines feature carefully selected chardonnay and rosé varietals sourced from the up-and-coming Hérault and Limoux regions.

Bee Lightly Chardonnay : Harvested at night from a collective of vineyards and fermented in thermoregulated tanks to ensure an optimal environment, the chardonnay offers a unique palate with bright and intense aromas of melons and pears, with a hint of fresh butter and subtle honey and oak balance.

Bee Lightly Rosé : Capturing the essence of Southern France with its pale salmon color, the rosé presents a perfect pairing for light meals with its compelling flavor profile of fresh red fruit, hibiscus and dried rose petals.

Bringing Bee Lightly wines to Albertsons Cos. stores was a collaborative effort focused on customers. Albertsons Cos.’ Own Brands team, along with Mann, partnered with WX Brands, known for creating wine brands for global retailers, and Packamama, a climate tech packaging company committed to promoting a lower carbon future in the beverage industry, to develop Bee Lightly.

This new line of wines is distinguished by Packamama’s signature flat bottle design, made from recycled PET, a material that is 87% lighter than the material used for traditional glass bottles, and is recyclable. Packamama’s innovative flat packaging design has a smaller environmental footprint compared to conventional wine bottle shapes by reducing transportation related emissions, and the unique flat-pack shape also enhances logistic efficiency, enabling the transportation of nearly twice as many products on a single pallet. Bee Lightly in this Packamama bottle used 44% fewer pallets for shipping compared to standard glass bottles.

“The introduction of Bee Lightly into our Own Brands portfolio marks an innovative partnership and venture into wine packaging, highlighting our dedication to product quality and environmental stewardship,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “Additionally, we know that consumers today understand and recognize the quality and value that private label products can offer, which is why we’re pleased to unveil Bee Lightly premium wine varietals that deliver on quality and flavor at an affordable price.”

Bee Lightly joins Own Brands’ growing wine portfolio that includes Vinaforé®,O Organics®, Nadia ™, Quail Oak ® and Creamery wines.

