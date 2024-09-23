Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Alcoa Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) plans to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Alcoa will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results on October 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EDT (October 17, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. AEDT). The call will be webcast live via Alcoa's website,www.alcoa.com.

The third quarter earnings press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s X handle @Alcoa at www.X.com/Alcoa.

Conference Call Information

Time:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024: 5:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, October 17, 2024: 8:00 a.m.– 9:00 a.m. AEDT

Hosts:

William Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Molly Beerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Webcast:
Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides.

Call:

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

Conference ID: 3959876

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m. EDT/7:45 a.m. 17 October AEDT

Replay Information:

A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on October 16 until October 23, 2024. +1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

Replay Access Code: 1811976

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html The webcast will also be archived on the “Events & Presentations” portion of the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link: https:/investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919002888/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Yolande Doctor

412-992-5450

Yolande.B.Doctor@alcoa.comMedia Contact:

Courtney Boone

412-527-9792

Courtney.Boone@alcoa.com

KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER MANUFACTURING STEEL MACHINERY MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING & METALLURGY OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Alcoa

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 08:30 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919002888/en

