NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions announces today the appointment of Joe Masseria as Director of Migration Sales. Align’s Migrations & Cloud line of business focuses on data center infrastructure transformation including on-prem, colocation, and cloud. With the inclusion of this new sales-focused role, the team highlights its desire to diversify its client portfolio and expand the reach of its proven migration solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919959934/en/

Joe Masseria joins Align as Director of Migration Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am delighted to be part of this organization which I have always admired and held in the highest regard,” says Joe Masseria. “Its outstanding leadership has fostered great talent and success. I am proud to be aboard and energized about the opportunity to join such a great team.”

Joe brings decades of experience in the IT industry, primarily in the FinTech space. Most recently, he worked in leadership roles at Bank of New York and Credit Suisse. Joe’s acute understanding of business and technology has been critical in his experience developing and delivering cutting-edge technology and process/cost optimization. Through his success as a trusted advisor, Joe has built an extensive network of industry leaders. He attended Baruch College and New York University studying Computer Science and has won multiple leadership awards.

“Joe’s experience designing and managing large IT programs makes him a major asset to the Migrations team,” says Jim Dooling, President & CEO of Align. “Joe has a unique understanding of customer’s business requirements, and the challenges that come in integrating the correct solution from the physical layer throughout the infrastructure to the application. We are thrilled to see how he can leverage his experience, listening to our clients’ needs and delivering world class solutions.”

Align's Migration and Cloud group offers comprehensive IT migration and cloud transformation services. Our experts guide businesses through the entire process, ensuring data security, efficiency, and minimal downtime.

In addition, Align provides cloud migration, physical relocation, IT assessments, cloud transformation planning, technology assessments, and secure IT disposal. As a leading global provider of technology infrastructure solutions, Align leverages over 35 years of experience to solve complex IT challenges for businesses worldwide.

To learn more about Align’s Migration Solution, click here.

About Align

Align is a premier provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 35 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has offices in New York City, London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, and Virginia. Learn more at www.align.com.