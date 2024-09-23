SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”, “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced that the Company will share the topline results from the Phase 2a HERALD study of ALG-055009, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist, in metabolic-dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) subjects on Thursday, September 19, 2024 prior to the market open. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

The company will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation tomorrow at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT. To access the live webcast with slides, please visit the Presentation & Events page on the Aligos website at www.aligos.com. Please register ten minutes prior to its start. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.

