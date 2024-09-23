NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AllazoHealth, the pioneer in driving therapy initiation, adherence, and health outcomes with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalization, today announced a proprietary technology – AI-Enabled Dynamic Modular Content – that personalizes patient communications with the use of AI. Designed to help pharmaceutical brands improve communications with patients and effectively address medication and therapy initiation and adherence, the next-generation AI-Enabled Dynamic Modular Content solution is the first and only one to offer customization at the individual patient and modular levels to help pharmaceutical companies deliver highly targeted communications to individuals, at scale.

Medication non-adherence continues to be one of the pharmaceutical industry’s biggest challenges, resulting in higher hospital admission rates, suboptimal health outcomes, and increased morbidity. One in five new prescriptions are never filled, according to the CDC, and about half of those that are filled are taken with incorrect dosage, timing, or duration. The cost of medication non-adherence is estimated at $100–$300 billion in U.S. healthcare dollars annually.

Leveraging dynamic modular content – or the selection of pre-approved interchangeable modules such as subject lines, email preview texts, content blocks, images, calls to action, text messages, and more – can enable pharmaceutical marketers to create more personalized, tailored patient outreach to help with medications.

AllazoHealth’s AI-Enabled Dynamic Modular Content is an easy-to-deploy feature that uses AI to predict individual medication behaviors and tailors the optimal content, channels, timing, and frequency of communication to proactively drive their next best action. Unlike current offerings, AllazoHealth’s selection goes beyond rules and segmentation, to individually predict which modules will best help each patient. This includes leveraging a pharmaceutical company’s pre-designed, legally and medically approved modules to dynamically personalize and streamline content to individuals at scale, helping patients to start and stay on therapies for better health outcomes.

“Healthcare consumers want to be understood as individuals. Pharmaceutical companies that excel at personalization are exceeding their goals because their customers are more engaged,” said AllazoHealth CEO William Grambley. “Our AI-Enabled Dynamic Modular Content helps pharmaceutical companies effectively predict the most relevant information for each specific patient – at the right time and in the ways they prefer to receive it – helping boost medication initiation, adherence, compliance, and patient health outcomes.”

Other targeting and workflow systems employ business rules or basic segmentation and deliver communications to cohorts, but the AllazoHealthAI-Enabled Dynamic Modular Content solution provides AI-powered personalization to individually predict which modules will best help each patient. The solution leverages comprehensive identified datasets and years of cumulative data on millions of patient touchpoints, including more than 500 predictors about human behavior and learnings from more than 275M patient communications including emails, phone calls, and text messages, to enhance models and outputs.

A top 20 pharmaceutical company using AllazoHealth’s AI-Enabled Dynamic Modular Content observed that patients who received dynamic modular emails stayed on therapy 12.2% days (or 3.8x times) longer than those receiving regular AI-enabled emails.

AllazoHealth’s AI-Enabled Dynamic Modular Content solution is fully HIPAA compliant and HITRUST certified. It seamlessly integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Campaign Manager, and other marketing platforms.

