Operational efficiencies and margin improvements drive profitability turnaround

Higher-margin DTC sales increased to 36% of gross revenue in FY24

Strengthened balance sheet with 45% reduction in revolver debt and added new $120M credit facility

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys, and collectibles, reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

FY 2024 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Net revenue totaled $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit increased to $128.9 million in fiscal year 2024, up 24% from the prior year, with gross margin improved 270bps to 11.7% on profitable sales strategy.

Net income was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2024, a $40 million improvement from the net loss of $35.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $41.9 million, rising to $24.3 million from a negative Adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million in FY 2023, highlighting successful cost-saving initiatives and improved operational efficiencies.

Higher-margin Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales contributed 36% of gross revenue in fiscal year 2024, up from 31% in the prior year.

Inventory levels were reduced to $97 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $147 million the prior year, as a result of effective inventory management.

Revolver balance reduced by 45%, from $133 million to $73 million, significantly improving liquidity and reducing debt service costs.

Installed Sure Sort® X, a cost-saving sortation technology system from warehouse automation solutions provider OPEX® at its Kentucky facility.

Secured a new three-year $120 million senior secured credit facility to refinance an existing credit facility, support working capital needs, and fuel future growth.

Hosted first Investor and Analyst Tour at Shepherdsville, Kentucky warehouse in May 2024.

Bruce Ogilvie, Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, commented, “We made substantial progress in strengthening our business during fiscal 2024, and I am proud of the strategic actions we took to position Alliance Entertainment for long-term growth and profitability. Our exclusive distribution rights and broad content portfolio have allowed us to maintain resilient demand in key areas, such as physical music and movies, where we've seen growth in vinyl, CDs, and home video products."

"We continued to grow our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channel in 2024, which now represents 36% of our gross revenue, up from 31% the previous year. This shift highlights the effectiveness of our approach in meeting evolving consumer preferences, and it is helping to diversify and strengthen our revenue base. These higher margin sales, combined with improved operational efficiencies and other strategic initiatives, have contributed to a $40 million turnaround in net income and a $41.9 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA during fiscal 2024."

"Looking ahead, with new gaming hardware releases on the horizon and the collectibles market showing stability, we are confident in our ability to capture future demand and continue enhancing profitability as we move into fiscal 2025 and beyond.”

Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Entertainment, added, “Throughout fiscal 2024, we focused on executing our operational strategies to drive profitability and efficiency, and the results speak for themselves. Our emphasis on cost control and margin enhancement delivered a 24% increase in gross profit, raising gross margins to 11.7% and demonstrating our ability to extract value from our revenue streams and adapt to evolving market dynamics without sacrificing operational strength.

“One of our proudest achievements this year was turning around adjusted EBITDA. We improved it by $41.9 million, from a loss of $17.6 million last year to positive $24.3 million in fiscal 2024. This significant recovery is a testament to the cost efficiencies we’ve achieved, particularly through warehouse automation and the strategic reduction of non-essential expenditures. Our ability to streamline operations while focusing on higher-margin products has played a pivotal role in this positive trajectory.

“Our net income also saw a dramatic improvement, rising to $4.6 million for fiscal 2024, a $40 million turnaround from the prior year’s net loss of $35.4 million. This milestone highlights the success of our long-term initiatives aimed at reducing operational costs and improving overall profitability. The combination of a stronger margin profile and disciplined cost management has positioned us to continue delivering profitable growth.

“In specific product categories, we saw promising developments. In our gaming segment, we more than doubled the average selling price, particularly in hardware and retro arcade products. Our strategic shift toward higher-value offerings is proving successful, and we expect to benefit from new hardware releases in the coming year. Similarly, in consumer products, we improved margins and pricing, demonstrating the effectiveness of our inventory rationalization efforts.

“Physical media, a core part of our portfolio, continues to show resilience and growth. Vinyl sales grew 2%, and physical movie sales surged by 8% this year, driven by demand for premium formats like 4K UHD and collectible editions. We are well positioned to capture more of this demand as brick-and-mortar retailers increasingly cater to consumers seeking curated, high-quality entertainment experiences. Our ability to provide retailers with a diverse and extensive product range across both physical and digital channels remains a key differentiator.

“From a liquidity perspective, we have made significant strides in strengthening our financial position. We reduced our revolver balance by 45%, from $133 million to $70 million, and saw net cash from operations soar by 1,547%, reaching $55.8 million in fiscal 2024. Additionally, to support growth, we recently secured a new three-year $120 million senior secured asset-based credit facility with White Oak Commercial Finance. The proceeds were used to refinance our existing credit facility, fund working capital, and provide for general corporate purposes. These steps have positioned us well to execute our acquisition strategy and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

“As we look toward fiscal 2025, our focus remains on driving growth through continued expansion and diversification. By adding new exclusive licenses, expanding product categories, and building stronger retail partnerships, we are positioning ourselves to capture new opportunities in the marketplace. Our ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies like the Sure Sort® X and the AutoStore™ systems are already driving significant efficiency improvements, and we expect these innovations to further streamline our operations and enhance profitability in the quarters ahead.

“With a disciplined approach to reducing expenses, lowering debt, and optimizing inventory management, we are confident in our ability to continue improving EBITDA and inventory turns in the year ahead. Demand for physical music, particularly vinyl and CD sales, remains strong, and we are excited about major upcoming releases and opportunities in this space. As we continue executing our strategy, we believe Alliance Entertainment is operating from a strong foundation that positions us to effectively capitalize on new opportunities and deliver sustained value to both our customers and shareholders,” concluded Walker.

Fourth Quarter FY 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, were $236.4 million, compared to $247.1 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 4.3%.

Gross profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $26.9 million, compared to $30.2 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 10.9%.

Gross profit margin for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 11.4%, down from 12.2% in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 80 basis points.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $2.6 million, compared to net loss of $4.6 million for the same period of 2023, an improvement of $7.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $2.1 million.

FY 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, were $1.10 billion, compared to $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2023, a decrease of 5%.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $128.9 million, compared to $103.9 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 24%.

Gross profit margin for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was 11.7%, up from 9.0% in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 270 basis points.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $4.6 million, compared to net loss of $35.4 million for fiscal year 2023, an improvement of $40.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, improved by $41.9 million to $24.3 million from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.6 million for fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $55.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 1,547%.

Jeff Walker added, “We were encouraged by the ongoing improvement in gross profit and gross margin in fiscal year 2024 over the prior year period as our cost-saving initiatives and focus on positive sales continue to yield results. Improvements also led to a fifth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.”