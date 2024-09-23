Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Alliant Insurance Services Awarded Best Insurance Broker by Hedge Fund Leaders for the Fifth Straight Year

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

For the fifth straight year, Alliant Insurance Services has been awarded as Best Insurance Broker in the HFM US Services Awards, presented by With Intelligence. Selected by a panel of leading hedge fund C‑suite executives, the awards celebrate hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development and strong and sustainable business growth over the past year. Alliant was recognized at an awards event in New York City in September.

“Alliant Financial Institutions is honored to be experiencing an award-winning year, continually recognized for excellence within the specialty markets we serve,” said Ron Borys, Managing Director, Alliant Financial Institutions. “The true barometer of success is our 98%+ client retention rate and our 97%+ team member retention rate. With our specialized expertise and consistency in delivering client service excellence, clients can successfully manage their unique risk exposures in the ever-changing regulatory landscape.”

With Intelligence is a provider of data, intelligence and connections to the global asset management industry. The HFM US Services Awards are selected through a rigorous judging process by a panel of hedge fund industry leaders, to ensure the awards recognize providers that are driving up service standards across the hedge fund sector.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918419313/en/

CONTACT: ALLIANT SPECIALTY CONTACT

Megan Ford

Communications Manager

Alliant P&C

(213) 406-8755

Megan.Ford@alliant.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE

SOURCE: Alliant Insurance Services

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 08:05 AM/DISC: 09/18/2024 08:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918419313/en

