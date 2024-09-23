BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Allonnia, the bio-ingenuity company dedicated to extracting value where others see waste, today announced their partnership with Mining3, a world-leading research organization. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development and scaling of Allonnia's sustainable mining innovations by working closely with Mining3’s global network of mining companies and researchers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925871797/en/

Allonnia and Mining3 team at Allonnia's Boston office. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allonnia offers a new and different approach for the mining industry, harnessing the power of nature to drive innovation for sustainable practices. They are developing biologically based solutions on three platforms:

'Bio-Solubilization' selectively dissolves gangue from valuable minerals, effectively upgrading ores and concentrates.

'Bio-Cementation' uses microbial-based technology to stabilize tailings and ameliorate liquefaction in shipped concentrate.

'Bio-Extraction' employs enzymes that selectively recovers energy critical elements, like rare earths from mixed-metal aqueous streams.

"The collaboration with Mining3 is a significant step for Allonnia as we strive to bring our sustainable innovations to the mining industry at an accelerated pace,” said Dan Stigers, VP of Business Development for Mining at Allonnia. “Together, we can leverage their extensive industry knowledge and research capabilities to create impactful solutions that address the pressing environmental challenges in mining."

Since 1991, Mining3 has been a leader in developing innovations that enhance industry profitability, productivity, and safety. Focusing on new and modified mining methods, cutting-edge equipment, and operational control, Mining3 brings together industry and research expertise to deliver transformational technology that improves productivity, sustainability, and safety in the mining industry. Their partnership with technology experts and engineers works collaboratively to solve key technical challenges and accelerate the delivery of real-world solutions to the market.

"We are excited to join forces with Allonnia to further our shared vision of a more sustainable mining industry,” said Dr Neville Plint, Mining3 CEO. “This partnership underscores our commitment to driving technological advancements that not only enhance productivity and safety but also promote long-term environmental stewardship.”

About Allonnia

Allonnia is a bio-ingenuity company dedicated to extracting value where others see waste. We believe elegant solutions to the world’s biggest problems will be found in the world’s smallest organisms. We’re pioneering novel approaches and imaginative combinations in biotechnology and engineering to solve waste challenges in nature, using nature. To learn more visit allonnia.com.

About Mining3

Mining3 is committed to transforming mining by leveraging its extensive knowledge, along with that of its partners—mining companies, innovators, and technology suppliers. We aim to accelerate the deployment of world-class innovations, ensuring our companies are safe, sustainable, and profitable. With expertise across multiple engineering disciplines and access to cutting-edge testing facilities, Mining3 is well-equipped to manage and build consortiums that drive multi-year programs of work. With a multidisciplinary team and over 100 patents across 21 technology families, Mining3 excels in accelerating high-quality innovations to industry readiness.