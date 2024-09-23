Darjeeling, India and California, US, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bangalore-based carbon removal startup Alt Carbon has made history as the first India-headquartered company to receive a prepurchase agreement from the prestigious Frontier, the advance market commitment for carbon removal. The purchase will help support the startup’s Darjeeling Revival Project, a breakthrough initiative that combines innovative carbon removal technologies with the revival of India’s historic tea estates. As part of this agreement, Alt Carbon will receive $500,000 from Frontier for the purchase of high quality, durable carbon removal tons that have been generated through the Enhanced Rock Weathering process. The participating buyers are Stripe, Shopify, Google and Watershed (on behalf of Match).

Frontier is an advance market commitment (AMC) to purchase $1 billion+ of permanent carbon removal by 2030. It was founded by Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, Shopify, and McKinsey Sustainability, who are all dedicated to accelerating the development of durable carbon removal solutions by guaranteeing future demand. The 2024 announcement of prepurchase agreements is Frontier’s 4th cohort, and this marks the first time an Indian company will be joining their portfolio of global projects. This represents a significant development for climate finance to move to developing countries in South Asia through the Voluntary Carbon Market, making it a hub for carbon removal.

Alt Carbon founders Shrey Agarwal and Sparsh Agarwal walking through the Selim Hill Tea Estate

Alt Carbon was started by 4th generation tea planters Shrey and Sparsh Agarwal, in order to transform their family’s heritage tea gardens in Darjeeling — which were on the verge of bankruptcy and collapse post-pandemic — from being at-risk of climate change impact to becoming the frontier of climate action.

The company employs Enhanced Rock Weathering to improve crop yields for tea estates while simultaneously removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It takes crushed basalt rock and spreads it on Darjeeling’s heritage tea estates. The hot, wet & humid climate speeds up the rock’s natural reaction with rainwater, pulling CO2 from the air & storing it in soil, thereby improving crop yields for these struggling tea estates, while also providing supplementary sources of income through high quality, engineered carbon credits.

Alt Carbon measures the carbon removal with incredible precision, thereby issuing high quality, durable carbon credits which are purchased by multinational companies as per their Net Zero targets, thereby mobilising climate finance to Global South countries and creating supplementary sources of income for Darjeeling’s heritage tea estates.

Alt Carbon’s in-house MRV, team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and the Darjeeling-Climate Action Lab (D-CAL) make it one of the leading carbon removal companies in South Asia. During the prepurchase selection process, Alt Carbon’s science, technology & operations have undergone deep due diligence by the Frontier team.