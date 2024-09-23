Hamilton, Bermuda, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

$4 million upfront with up to an additional $8 million of aggregate gross proceeds upon the exercise in full for cash of milestone-linked warrants

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 5,555,556 common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) accompanied by Series A-1 common warrants to purchase up to 5,555,556 common shares and Series A-2 common warrants to purchase up to 5,555,556 common shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.72 per share (or per pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying Series A-1 common warrant and Series A-2 common warrant. The Series A-1 common warrants have an exercise price of $0.72 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance and expire on the earlier of the eighteen-month anniversary of the initial issuance date or 60 days following the date the Company publicly announces positive biodistribution data for AM-401 or AM-411 nanoparticles. The Series A-2 common warrants have an exercise price of $0.72 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance and expire on the earlier of the five-year anniversary of the initial issuance date or six months following the date the Company publicly announces the entry into one or more agreements relating to the further development and commercialization for AM-401 or AM-411, provided at least one such agreement covers a territory that includes all or a part of the European Union or the United States.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $4.0 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The potential additional gross proceeds to the Company from the Series A-1 common warrants and Series A-2 common warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $8.0 million. No assurance can be given that any of the Series A-1 common warrants or Series A-2 common warrants will be exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-281724), as amended, originally filed on August 22, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on September 17, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which forms a part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The Company also agreed to amend certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 555,556 common shares that were previously issued in July 2023 at an exercise price of $9.00 per common share and an expiration date of July 10, 2028. Effective upon the closing of the offering, the amended warrants have a reduced exercise price of $0.72 per common share and expire five years following the closing of the offering.