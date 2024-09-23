Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

Altamira Therapeutics to Host First Half 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call on ...

Hamilton, Bermuda, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company providing nanoparticle-based technology for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic targets, today announced that it will host its First Half 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer and COO Covadonga Pañeda will deliver prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session where they will address questions from investors and analysts.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd, Associated Press

Webcast Access:

Registration for Call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI039aac00f0eb4f228e9662f9b90a1ea4

  • Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.
  • Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
  • Select a method for joining the call:
    • Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
    • Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number. 
A replay of the call will be available after the live event and accessible through the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4wp8659n

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit:  https://altamiratherapeutics.com

Investor Contact

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com

