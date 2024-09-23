- Late Breaking Abstract and Oral Presentation on ATH434-202 Interim Phase 2 Data -

- Oral Presentation on ATH434-201 Phase 2 Baseline Characteristics -

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that multiple oral and poster presentations will be presented at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® (MDS) taking place September 27 – October 1, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA.

“The MDS Congress promises to be an exceptional medical meeting for Alterity with multiple presentations showcasing our progress this year. Highlights for us include oral presentations on both of our Phase 2 clinical programs including the acceptance of our late-breaking interim data from our ATH434-202 trial in participants with advanced multiple system atrophy (MSA),” commented, David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity Therapeutics.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation and Poster on ATH434-202 Interim Data Title: Preliminary Efficacy and Safety of ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy Lead Author: Daniel O. Claassen, M.D., M.S., Professor of Neurology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Abstract: LBA-18 Session: Oral Platform Presentation 4 Date/Time: Saturday, September 28th from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) Session: Poster Presentation: Late-Breaking Abstracts Date/Time: Daily, September 28 – 30 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) Oral Presentation and Poster on ATH434-201 Baseline Characteristics Title: A Phase 2 Study of ATH434, a Novel Inhibitor of α-Synuclein Aggregation, for the Treatment of Multiple System Atrophy Lead Author: David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity Therapeutics Abstract: 4 Session: Oral Platform Presentation Group 9: Parkinsonisms Date/Time: Monday, September 30th from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) Session: Poster Presentation: Parkinsonism, Atypical: MSA Date/Time: Saturday, September 28th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) Poster Presentations Title: Association Between Clinical Progression in Multiple System Atrophy and Brain Volume Changes Evaluated via Deep Learning Segmentation Lead Author: Daniel O. Claassen, M.D., M.S., Professor of Neurology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Session: Parkinsonism, Atypical: MSA Abstract: 29 Date/Time: Saturday, September 28th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) Title: Effects of ATH434, a Clinical-Phase Small Molecule with Moderate Affinity for Iron, in a Parkinson's Disease Model in Macaques Lead Author: Margaret Bradbury, Vice President, Research and Nonclinical Development, Alterity Therapeutics Session: Parkinson’s Disease: Pharmacology and Therapy Abstract: 803 Date/Time: Sunday, September 29th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.)

About ATH434

Alterity’s lead candidate, ATH434, is an oral agent designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. ATH434 has been shown preclinically to reduce α-synuclein pathology and preserve neuronal function by restoring normal iron balance in the brain. As an iron chaperone, it has excellent potential to treat Parkinson’s disease as well as various Parkinsonian disorders such as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). ATH434 successfully completed Phase 1 studies demonstrating the agent is well tolerated and achieved brain levels comparable to efficacious levels in animal models of MSA. ATH434 is currently being studied in two clinical trials: Study ATH434-201 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with early-stage MSA and Study ATH434-202 is an open-label Phase 2 Biomarker trial in patients with more advanced MSA. ATH434 has been granted Orphan drug designation for the treatment of MSA by the U.S. FDA and the European Commission.

About ATH434-202 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

The ATH434-202 Phase 2 clinical trial is an open label study, entitled “A Biomarker Study of ATH434 in Participants with MSA.” The Biomarker trial enrolled 10 individuals with advanced MSA. ATH434-202 study participants will receive treatment with ATH434 for 12-months. The study will assess the effect of ATH434 treatment on neuroimaging and protein biomarkers to evaluate target engagement, in addition to clinical measures, safety, and pharmacokinetics. The selected biomarkers, including brain volume, iron and aggregating α-synuclein, are important contributors to MSA pathology and are appropriate targets to demonstrate drug activity. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the impact of 12 months treatment with ATH434 on brain volume in a more advanced patient population than is being studied in Alterity’s randomized Phase 2 trial. Final, 12-month data from the ATH434-202 trial are expected in the first half of 2025. Additional information on the open label Phase 2 trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT05864365.

About ATH434-201 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

The ATH434-201 Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled investigation of ATH434 in patients with early-stage MSA. The study will evaluate the effect of ATH434 treatment on neuroimaging and protein biomarkers to demonstrate target engagement and clinical endpoints to demonstrate efficacy, in addition to assessments of safety and pharmacokinetics. Selected biomarkers, such as brain iron and aggregating α-synuclein, are important contributors to MSA pathology and are therefore appropriate targets to demonstrate drug activity. Wearable sensors have also been employed to evaluate motor activities that are important to patients with MSA. The study enrolled 77 adults who were randomly assigned to receive one of two dose levels of ATH434 or placebo. Participants will receive treatment for 12 months which will provide an opportunity to detect changes in efficacy endpoints to optimize design of a definitive Phase 3 study. Additional information on the Phase 2 trial can be found by clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT05109091.

About bioMUSE

Biomarkers of progression in Multiple System Atrophy (bioMUSE) is a natural history study that aims to track the progression of individuals with MSA, a parkinsonian disorder without approved therapy. The study is being conducted in collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the U.S. under the direction of Daniel Claassen, M.D., M.S., Professor of Neurology and Principal Investigator. Natural history studies are important for characterizing disease progression in selected patient populations. The study has provided rich data for optimizing the design of Alterity’s randomized ATH434-201 Phase 2 clinical trial and enrolled approximately 20 individuals with clinically probable or clinically established MSA. BioMUSE continues to provide vital information on early stage MSA patients, informs the selection of biomarkers suitable to evaluate target engagement and preliminary efficacy, and delivers clinical data to characterize disease progression in a patient population that mirrors those currently enrolling in the Phase 2 clinical trial.

About Multiple System Atrophy

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, neurodegenerative disease characterized by failure of the autonomic nervous system and impaired movement. The symptoms reflect the progressive loss of function and death of different types of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It is a rapidly progressive disease and causes profound disability. MSA is a Parkinsonian disorder characterized by a variable combination of slowed movement and/or rigidity, autonomic instability that affects involuntary functions such as blood pressure maintenance and bladder control, and impaired balance and/or coordination that predisposes to falls. A pathological hallmark of MSA is the accumulation of the protein α-synuclein within glia, the support cells of the central nervous system, and neuron loss in multiple brain regions. MSA affects at least 15,000 individuals in the U.S., and while some of the symptoms of MSA can be treated with medications, currently there are no drugs that are able to slow disease progression and there is no cure.1