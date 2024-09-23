Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Altruist Launches Modern Fixed Income Trading Center for RIAs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Today, Altruist, the modern custodian built for RIAs, announced the launch of its unified fixed income trading experience. The highly-anticipated, fully-digital product joins the company’s rapidly expanding set of advisor-centric solutions and brings long-awaited innovation to bond trading in the RIA space.

“Technology has propelled the financial advice industry forward, yet fixed income trading has lagged behind,” said Harpreet Ahluwalia, Chief Product Officer at Altruist. “When you make it easier for advisors to navigate the bond market, clients benefit from more predictable cash flows and deeper portfolio personalization.”

Altruist’s fixed income trading center offers:

  • A modern screener, allowing advisors to browse real-time pricing and bond inventory, with advanced filtering across US Treasuries, Corporates, Municipal Bonds, Certificates of Deposit, and Government Agency securities;
  • Increased data transparency, unlocking clean and accurate reference data alongside historical yield, maturity, and pricing for every security, saving advisors invaluable time and effort;
  • And an effortless click-to-trade feature built directly into Altruist’s platform, enabling rapid order creation and automated smart-order routing, all designed to minimize transaction costs and help advisors trade bonds without ever having to pick up the phone.

“Advisors should be able to screen and discover bonds, view data to understand their impact, then execute the buy in one click—all at low transaction costs,” said Dylan Parker, CEO of Moment, the infrastructure partner for Altruist’s fixed income trading product. “It's not that complicated, but it has eluded the market for the last twenty years.”

Moment supports Altruist’s effortless one-click trading solution, enabling advisors to seamlessly execute trades within the platform. Through this partnership advisors can manage fixed income portfolios with unparalleled speed, efficiency, and ease.

Consistent with the company’s “Simply Better Pricing” commitment made earlier this year, Altruist offers some of the most competitive trading fees in the industry.

Advisors can learn more about Altruist’s fixed-income trading center, explore an interactive demo, and register for an upcoming webinar at altruist.com/fixed-income.

ABOUT ALTRUIST

Altruist is the modern custodian for independent RIAs. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, reporting, and billing – all in one streamlined solution. With Altruist, you can create custom models, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and share performance with clients using a modern mobile app. Learn more at https://www.altruist.com and follow Altruist on Twitter @altruist.

Keep in mind, other brokerage fees, Model Marketplace fees and related expenses may apply on your client's assets. Please see the Altruist Financial LLC and Altruist LLC Fee Schedules and Subscription Pricing on altruist.com/legal to learn more.

Fixed income investments carry risks, including, but not limited to, potential loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates, credit risk, and market liquidity challenges. Altruist does not guarantee that security prices provided by Moment Technology, Inc. are more favorable than those available through other sources. Advisors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before investing in fixed income securities.

Altruist Corp ("Altruist") offers technology and tools designed to help financial advisors achieve better outcomes. Advisory and certain other services are provided by Altruist LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and brokerage related products and services are provided by Altruist Financial LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Additionally, Altruist or its affiliates do not provide tax advice and investors are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors. Clearing and custody of securities provided by Altruist Financial LLC. © 2024 Altruist Corp 3030 S La Cienega Blvd Culver City, CA 90232.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924269343/en/

CONTACT: Media contact:

Sam Marinelli

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE CONSULTING ACCOUNTING

SOURCE: Altruist

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 01:00 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 01:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924269343/en

