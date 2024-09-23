Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Alvys Announces Strategic Integration with Trimble’s PC*Miler at No Extra Cost to Users

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Alvys, a leading provider of transportation management software, announced a groundbreaking web-based solution that integrates with Trimble’s PC*Miler®, the industry standard for truck routing, mileage, and mapping. This collaboration between Alvys and Trimble integrates trusted PC*Miler capabilities directly into the Alvys platform and is included with every subscription.

This integration is all-inclusive as part of the standard Alvys subscription, eliminating the need for separate contracts and renewals. By incorporating PC*Miler, widely recognized as the gold standard for mileage and routing in the transportation industry, Alvys ensures its users have access to the most trusted data available. Trimble’s PC*Miler is used by more than 94% of FreightWaves’ top 100 carriers and 96% of the US-based for-hire carriers included in Transport Topics’ top 100 list.

The precision of PC*Miler calculations help eliminate discrepancies in mileage reporting, leading to enhanced driver and customer satisfaction. This accuracy is particularly valuable when dealing with per-mile rates, ensuring fair compensation and billing practices.

"This offering represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly transportation management solution," said Nick Darman, Founder and CEO of Alvys. "By integrating industry-leading capabilities from PC*Miler into our platform, we're offering our customers unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, all while helping them reduce costs."

The Alvys-PC*Miler integration is available immediately to all current Alvys subscribers at no additional cost. New customers will automatically have access to these enhanced features as part of their Alvys subscription.

For more information, visit https://alvys.com or contact Sales@Alvys.com.

ABOUT ALVYS

Alvys is an end-to-end, cloud-based TMS designed for efficiency. On average, Alvys users increase their loads by 22% within the first few months. Alvys covers everything from load and driver management to dispatch and accounting, simplifying your entire operation. With their built-in EDI solution, and 100+ pre-built integrations, Alvys gives carrier, broker, and hybrid businesses the advantage they need. In terms of cost, it's budget-friendly and transparent, with no hidden costs and the freedom to cancel anytime.

ABOUT TRIMBLE TRANSPORTATION

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions.

ABOUT TRIMBLE

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability.

