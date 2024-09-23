Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

Amazon Music Launches New Disney Music Destination

AP News, Associated Press

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Beginning today, Amazon Music and Disney Music Group invite you to experience the magic with a brand-new dedicated destination. This new offering will feature the music from fan-favorite movies, television shows, video games, Disney Parks attractions and beyond.

The Disney Music Destination on Amazon Music will offer a selection of curated playlists, stations, albums, songs and podcasts, from some of the biggest and most beloved brands in the world, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, National Geographic, FX, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney+, Hulu, Disney Parks, Disney on Broadway and more.

The Disney Music Destination on Amazon Music will be updated regularly and will feature music from recent Box Office toppers such as “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2”, as well as highly anticipated upcoming titles “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King”.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

