Amentum, a global leader in engineering and technology solutions, has announced its board of directors effective upon the close of the pending merger with Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber and Intelligence businesses, expected to be completed after markets close on September 27, 2024.

“Our impressive board is comprised of well-respected industry and business leaders who understand what it takes to address our world’s most complex problems and opportunities,” said Steven J. Demetriou, who is slated to become the executive chair of Amentum upon closing. “This board will ensure strategic alignment and execution against Amentum’s mission of bringing advanced engineering and technology solutions to the most significant challenges in science, security and sustainability.”

The Board will be made up of the following leaders. Those who currently serve on Jacobs’ board of directors are expected to resign from those roles prior to or upon the close of the transaction. Those who currently serve on the board of managers of the general partner of Amentum Joint Venture LP, the limited partnership that, prior to the close of the transaction, is the sole equityholder of Amentum, are expected to resign from those roles prior to or upon the close of the transaction.

Steven J. Demetriou. Mr. Demetriou has served on Jacobs’ board of directors since 2015, when he joined the company as chief executive officer. In 2016, he became chair and chief executive officer of Jacobs. In 2023, upon retiring as chief executive officer, he continued as the executive chair of Jacobs’ board of directors. Mr. Demetriou brings international business perspectives and more than 35 years of experience in leadership and senior management roles, including over 20 years in the role of chief executive officer.

John Heller. Mr. Heller has been the chief executive officer of Amentum and a non-voting member of the board of managers of the general partner of Amentum Joint Venture LP since 2022. Previously, Mr. Heller served as the president and chief executive officer of PAE and predecessor companies. A West Point graduate and former U.S. Army officer, Mr. Heller also served in senior roles at Engility Corporation and Harris Corporation. Mr. Heller brings more than 39 years of leadership experience in providing technology and management services to governments worldwide to our board of directors, including over 14 years in the role of chief executive officer.

General Vincent K. Brooks (U.S. Army, Retired). General Brooks is a principal at WestExec Advisors and has served on the Jacobs board of directors since 2020. He is also a director of Verisk and he is the chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee of Diamondback Energy Inc. Previously, he served as a four-star general in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2019. His areas of expertise from a 44-year military career include leadership in complex organizations, inclusion and diversity, national security, international relations, military operations, combating terrorism, and countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Benjamin Dickson. Mr. Dickson is a managing director at American Securities LLC. In addition to serving as a voting member of the board of managers of the general partner of Amentum Joint Venture LP, he serves on the board of directors of several current American Securities LLC portfolio companies, including serving as chairman of the board of directors of NAPA and SimonMed and as a director of The Aspen Group. Mr. Dickson brings more than 18 years of private equity investing and director experience to our board of directors.

General Ralph E. Eberhart (U.S. Air Force, Retired). General Eberhart has been on the board of directors of Jacobs since 2012. He has served as the chair of the board of VSE Corporation since 2019 and has served on its board since 2007. He also serves on the board of Segs4Vets. He is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations and the Colorado Thirty Group. Previously, he served as a general officer in the U.S. Air Force and also served as vice chief of the U.S. Air Force. During his 36-year military career, General Eberhart served as Commander of the U.S. Northern Command, North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Space Command, Air Force Space Command, Air Combat Command, and U.S. Forces, Japan.

Alan E. Goldberg. Mr. Goldberg is the co-founder and the chief executive officer of Lindsay Goldberg, a position he has held since the firm’s inception in 2001. Previously, he held several leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, including serving as chairman and chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley Private Equity. Mr. Goldberg has extensive experience serving on the boards of directors of private and public companies, including most recently for Reign Research Holdings and Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX: STLC).

Leslie Ireland. Ms. Ireland has served as a director of Citigroup Inc. since October 2017. She also serves on the Chubb Cyber advisory board advising Chubb’s CEO and senior management team. Previously, she served as the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Intelligence and Analysis and the DNI National Intelligence Manager for Threat Finance. Before joining the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2010, she was the President’s Daily Intelligence Briefer for President Barack Obama. She also served as the Iran Mission Manager, responsible for overseeing the intelligence process on Iran for the entire U.S. government. Ms. Ireland worked at the Central Intelligence Agency for 25 years in positions of increasing responsibility, including work on assignments focused on the Middle East and weapons of mass destruction.

Barbara L. Loughran. Ms. Loughran has served on the boards of Jacobs and of Armstrong World Industries since 2019, including as audit committee chair for both boards. Previously, she was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) serving global public company clients across a wide range of industries including industrial products, manufacturing and engineering. Additionally, she served as a partner in PwC’s national office working with the Securities and Exchange Commission and clients as they accessed the capital markets and responded to regulatory requirements. Ms. Loughran brings more than 35 years of global experience working with Fortune 500 executives and boards as they navigated strategic, transformational and operational issues.

Sandra E. Rowland. Ms. Rowland is currently on the board of directors and the audit and human resources committees of Oshkosh Corporation. She also serves as board member and chair of the audit committee of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions, a portfolio company of KKR & Company Inc. Until 2023, Ms. Rowland served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Xylem Inc. a leading water technology company, where she played a central role in the company’s $7.5 billion acquisition and integration of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Previously, Ms. Rowland served as executive vice president, and chief financial officer of Harman International Industries Inc.

Christopher M.T. Thompson. Mr. Thompson has served on the board of Jacobs since 2012, as well as on the boards of directors of Royal Gold, Golden Star Resources, and Teck Resources Limited. Additionally, Mr. Thompson served as chairman of the World Gold Council, as well as director, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gold Fields Ltd., a gold mining company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Thompson founded and led the formation of Castle Group Inc., a manager of institutionally funded venture capital partnerships that invested in the development of new gold mines globally.

Russell Triedman. Mr. Triedman currently serves as a managing partner at Lindsay Goldberg, where he has worked since its inception in 2001. He is currently a voting member of the board of managers of the general partner of Amentum Joint Venture LP, and he serves as a director on the boards of several of Lindsay Goldberg’s current portfolio companies, including Aspire Bakeries, Golden West Packaging, Kleinfelder, Liquid Tech Solutions, Pike Corporation, stayAPT Suites and Ultra Clean Express. Mr. Triedman has extensive experience serving as a director of public and private companies.

John Vollmer. Mr. Vollmer has served as the chairman and non-voting member of the board of managers of the general partner of Amentum Joint Venture LP since 2022. Previously, Mr. Vollmer served as chief executive officer of Amentum, as president of the AECOM Management Services Group and as group and executive vice president and chief operating officer of URS Corporation Federal Services. Additionally, Mr. Vollmer serves as a director on the board of directors of Yellow Ribbon Fund Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports wounded service members and their families.

Connor Wentzell. Mr. Wentzell is currently a principal of American Securities LLC and a member of the board of managers of the general partner of Amentum Joint Venture LP. Mr. Wentzell has worked at American Securities LLC since 2014. Mr. Wentzell also serves as a director of American Securities LLC portfolio companies, including currently serving as a director of Learning Care Group. Previously, he served as a director of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD). Mr. Wentzell brings more than 10 years of private equity investing and director experience to our board of directors.

About Amentum After Closing

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, inclusion and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we will have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.